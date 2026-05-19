Naperville North softball cruises in regional quarterfinal win over Bolingbrook

Naperville North begins the softball postseason with a dance off as the Huskies welcome Bolingbrook for the regional quarterfinal. The Raiders come in looking to start the second season by picking up their second win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Sara Rossi gets the bottom of the first started with a base hit. She scores on a fielder’s choice to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

Now 2-0 Huskies, and Addi Wade adds more to the scoreboard with a pop-up into fair territory. It gets down, two runs cross the plate, and it’s 4-0 Huskies.

Huskies take command after one

Still in the first, and Rossi is back up to bat once again. She places her hit just out of the fielders’ reach, allowing more runs to score. 6-0 North after one.

The Brook gets some strong swings in the third

Now 7-0 North as we head to the third inning. The Raiders get some life thanks to Mallory Patterson getting a favorable base hit. Raiders get two runs on a fielder’s choice and steal of home to trail 7-2.

However, two isn’t enough, so Jayla Jenkins adds to that with an RBI, giving Caeli Steimachowski the green light to score a third run.

Up next is Nayeli Melendez, who continues the third inning rally by sending a moon shot to right that drops down in the corner. A pair score to make it a 7-5 ballgame.

The Huskies’ bats fight fire with fire. Ava Ross’s chopper two-hopper bounces in her favor for a single.

Naperville North softball lives to play another day

Rossi is back at the plate as her base hit gets through, and Ross makes it home to give the Huskies a bit of breathing room.

They keep putting the barrel to the ball. Aubrey Marino steps up to the plate. It’s a two-RBI hit, and the Huskies take the win 15-5 in five over the Raiders and will face defending state champs Oswego in the regional semifinal.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.