Naperville North softball hangs on for win over Neuqua Valley on Strikeout Cancer night

Naperville North softball holds off Neuqua Valley for a big DVC victory on the road on Strikeout Cancer night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Two of the areas top softball teams in recent seasons meet up on the diamond for the DVC opener with Naperville North traveling to Neuqua Valley on Strikeout Cancer night. Each team is wearing special jerseys for cancer and multiple sclerosis awareness.

The Huskie offense strikes first

The Huskies send All-State pitcher Charlotte Chelich to the mound, who also provides a lot of pop for the North lineup at the plate. The blue and orange looking for revenge after Neuqua knocked them out of the sectional semifinal round last season.

Two outs in the top of the first inning. Olivia Hebron is at second base after an infield single when Shayna Woolwine pulls an rbi double into the gap to score Hebron. 1-0 Huskies.

Neuqua starting pitcher Ava Drehs settles down and the sophomore gets a strikeout to help end the threat.

Top of the second inning, two outs and Ellie Goff on first after an infield single when Olivia Hebron singles up the middle for her second hit of the day. Goff gets aggressive and slides into third just ahead of the the throw.

Following a stolen base from Hebron, the next hitter is the always dangerous Kristina Donaldson who chops a single the other way into right field. Goff and Hebron come around to score to make it 3-0 Naperville North.

Next up is Charlotte Chelich who gets all of this offering in a deep blast to center field for a two run homer. The Huskies feeling good up 5-0 midway through the second inning. All five runs coming with two outs.

Neuqua Valley with a quick response

Shayna Woolwine is up next and looks to bloop a single into the outfield but Trista Werner makes a nice snag to end the inning.

Neuqua Valley is not ready to just roll over despite the deficit. After a bunt single from Natalie Liacone, Krista Waldusky drops a hit into right field for a single of her own. Two on and nobody out.

After a wild pitch moves the runners up a base, junior Madysen Wagner with a line drive single into right to score a pair. Just like that the Wildcats are right back in the game down 5-2.

Chelich settles down from there, racking up 16 strikeouts in the game as the Huskies hold on to the lead.

North gets some insurance late in the game

Into the 5th inning where Laurel Anstine stands at second base when Shayna Woolwine singles into right field. Anstine comes around to score a big insurance run to make it a 6-2 ballgame.

Wildcats have one more rally in them

Last chance for Neuqua Valley entering the bottom of the seventh. Senior Izzy Ernest smacks a double into left field to get the inning started for the Cats.

Neuqua down to the final out with runners on second and third. Kate Scardina pulls a ball into left for a two-out, two-run single to make it a 6-4 game. The Wildcats bring the tying run to the plate.

Natalie Liacone at the dish and she hits a hard grounder up the middle, but Charlotte Chelich makes a great snag and throws her out at first to end the game. Naperville North hangs on for the win after another great matchup between these two programs.

