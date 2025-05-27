Naperville North takes three-set thriller over Plainfield North in boys volleyball regional quarterfinal

The regional quarterfinals for boys volleyball are in action at Downers Grove North. Naperville North boys volleyball enters as the 17th seed while Plainfield North comes in as the 15th seed. Both teams are looking to secure their spot in the regional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Tigers are up by 3 points over the Huskies as Aarush Singh jumps up to deliver the kill to expand the Plainfield North lead.

The Huskies respond back with a kill from Adam Hartung who hits the ball past the Tigers.

Later in the set, Easton Isaacson jumps up to deliver a kill shot, which bounces off Andrew Sullivan for a Plainfield North point.

The kill shots continue with Owen Hoag of Naperville North jumping up for the kill, and the Huskies are down by 3.

Both teams are tied at 12, with Isaacson trying to score, but Hartung and Steven Robbins jump up to deflect the ball, resulting in a point for the Huskies.

More blocks continue, this time from Nolan Riley of Plainfield North as the Tigers lead 15-14.

Plainfield cruises late to take set one

Plainfield North is in action once more with Isaacson as he delivers another kill shot to extend the set with a score of 22-19.

Plainfield North is at set point and Asrush Singh delivers the hit for the Tigers to win the opening set, 25-19.

Set two is underway in full swing for Naperville North as Andrew Sullivan jumps up for the kill to get a point.

Ermuun Batchuluun jumps in for some action as he hits the ball towards the Tigers for a point as the Huskies take the early lead.

With a couple of passes from the Huskies, Owen Hoag smacks the ball out of sight for a point.

It’s 8-6 Naperville North, but Aarush Singh goes for the kill to make the score 8-7 as the Tigers are down by one point.

Erumuun Batchuluun serves for the Huskies. This serve turns into an ace for a 10-7 lead.

Adam Hartung gives the Huskies some breathing room

Adam Hartung tries to add to the lead but his kill attempt gets blocked by Dylan Sherry of Plainfield North.

Naperville North gets an ace, this time from Adam Hartung, to make the score 16-13.

However, the Tigers are not done yet as Nick Sherrow delivers a kill to score a point.

Naperville North has the set winning with Adam Hartung delivering a kill that sends the ball to the ceiling from Tiger territory, resulting in a second set win for Naperville North 25-22. That sets up a third set with the winner moving on to the semis.

Serving for Plainfield North in the third set is Sean Jansen who delivers an ace for the Tigers.

The aces continue, this time from Huskie Grant Anderson to tie the third set at 6-6.

The dogs continue to score thanks to Adam Hartung, who serves another ace for the blue and orange.

Plainfield North is not giving up yet as Jakobi Davis goes in for the kill as the teams battle back and forth.

Naperville North moves on to the IHSA regional semifinals

The Huskies continue to dominate as Owen Hoag delivers a clutch kill as the blue and orange holds onto a late lead.

Tyler Hernandez tries to go for the kill, but the ball goes to foul territory, resulting in the set and match winning point for the Huskies 25-18. Naperville North boys volleyball defeats Plainfield North and returns to Downers Grove North to face the number two seed Trojans in the regional semifinals.

