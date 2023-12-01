Naperville North wrestling overpowers Neuqua Valley in DVC opener

Naperville North wrestling welcomes Neuqua Valley for the first DVC match of the season. The Wildcats look to improve this season in conference play while the Huskies look to build on their playoff run after making it to the 3A sectional last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North wrestling opens with big lead

We start the meet off with the 120-pound weight match between Neuqua’s Eesh Bandla and North’s Connor McDonald. McDonald does an excellent job of staying in control and does just enough to hold Bandla down to get the pin for the Huskies.

Next up is the 126-match between Wildcat Collin Foley and Husky Ben Messier. They keep going at it for a while as they battle for their teams’ points. Ultimately, Messier wins this battle against Foley, and the Huskies stay in front.

Now we go to the 138-pound matchup between Zack Hendryx and Tyler Sternstein. This match took a while to settle as it went five rounds. Sternstein, however, is able to edge out Hendryx to get the pin for the Huskies.

Neuqua’s Nick Pape collects six points

We are moving on to the 150-pound matchup between Neuqua’s Nick Pape and North’s Evan Marschitz. This matchup went through two rounds as Pape pins down Marschitz, and the Wildcats are on the board with six points.

Next is the 157-pound weight group as Wildcat Andrew Dalson takes on Huskie Nick. This dual goes by quickly as Oblazny wins by tech fall. The Huskies are cruising up 36-6 over the Wildcats.

Both teams secure points to close

Our second to last match is the 190-pound matchup between Neuqua’s Max Nurudinov and North’s Matt Murphy. Nurudinov gets off to a good start for most of this round, but Murphy keeps fighting back. Nurudinov tries to pin Murphy down but can’t. Now it’s Murphy’s turn to try to get the pin, but the clock runs out. Nurudinov escapes with three points for the Wildcats.

The final match is the 215-weight match between Steve Harvey and Ethan Schoeck. This match ends quickly, and Harvey controls the takedown and secures a pin for the Huskies. The Huskies get off to a good start in conference play, winning their DVC opener at home by a score of 63-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!