Naperville North wrestling takes home conference win against Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North wrestling grapples to an impressive road victory over Waubonsie Valley.

On a Thursday night, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors take on the Naperville North Huskies. Both teams seeking a big conference victory.

Huskies win their first match of the night

The meet starts at 182 pounds as Naperville North’s Kyle Gatlin sneaks in two points against Waubonsie’s Jakob McBride. Gatlin manages to win the first match of the night for the Huskies.

Jacob Walker takes the victory at 220 pounds

At 220, Naperville North’s Alex Kushbach has Jacob Walker on the mat, but Walker escapes for the point. The two wrestlers defend each other for the rest of the match, however, as Walker ends up taking the win.

Sanath Benjamin pins AJ Ramirez at 106

At 106, Huskie Sanath Benjamin goes up against AJ Ramirez. Benjamin takes his opponent down and pins him, making it the first pin of the night for the Huskies.

Ben Messier secures another pin for North

Wrestling at 113 pounds is Ben Messier going for the pin on Waubonsie Valley’s Sebastian Sifuentes, and Messier sinks it in to win the match.

Ryan Nay reverses Alex Torres for the pin at 126 pounds

At 126, Ryan Nay of Naperville North wrestling with his first match of the night against Alex Torres, who gets Nay with a double leg takedown. However, Nay comes back with a reverse and finishes the match with a pin.

David Geataz finally gets a win for the Warriors

The Warriors are seeking a win at 138 as David Geataz puts Huskie Clayton Champion on his back and he’s able to secure the pin.

Ethan Wotjowich able to get the pin against Sean Vandinther

WV is in for another fight at 145 as Ethan Wojtowich grapples with Huskie Sean Vandinther. Wotjowich puts Vandinther on his back to go for the pin and he gets it.

Kai Goodrick puts the finishing touches on a Huskie victory

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the night belongs to the Huskies. At 160, Kai Goodrick has Luke Bebar right on his back. While Goodrick is unable to get the pin, he does manage to win the match in the end. Despite some good performances from Waubonsie, Naperville North takes home the win 52-18.

