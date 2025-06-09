Naperville North’s Claire DeCook scores off a slick move inside the box in the State Semifinals

Naperville North girls soccer was tied at 0-0 in the State Semifinal against Lane Tech until junior forward Claire DeCook broke the deadlock with a great goal inside the box. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Claire DeCook cooks her defender inside the box

Brooke Welch takes it down the right wing for North. She finds DeCook, who back-heels the ball to set up the shot, and she scores! After many chances to open the game, it gave North a 1-0 lead. Let’s slow it down for another look!

DeCook, a Tennessee commit, was North’s leading goal scorer on the year with 15 after recording two tallies in the State semi.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.