Naperville North’s Ennette Bednarz shows off her defensive skills

We’re at Benet Academy for our Girls Play of The Week, as the Redwings host Naperville North in a volleyball regional final. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Ennette Bednarz sprawls out for the dig

About halfway through the first set, the Huskies serve the ball over to the Redwings. Benet gets the ball back over to North, and they work it to Leah Norris, but the Redwings are all over the high-arching attempt. Benet goes to the outside attack, but it’s denied by Huskie libero, Ennette Bednarz who comes flying in for the dig to keep the play alive.

The rally would continue for a little while longer, with neither team giving in. Aniyah Warren makes a solid dig for Benet but overhits it to the net, where Norris cleans it up for North.

Although the Huskies fell to Benet in this game, let’s take one more quick look at the defensive effort by Bednarz, who earns our Girls Play of The Week.

