Naperville North’s Jack Reif heads into final season with mom on deck

This spring, Jack Reif jumps into the pool for his final season with the Naperville North boys water polo team. His track record with the Huskies includes over 260 goals, three straight sectional titles, and a third-place finish in last season's state series. Reif also enters his final season playing for his mom, Kelly Reif, who is on the deck for her fifth season as head coach with the Huskies. Kelly has coached Jack during his four seasons with North water polo, something the two will cherish forever.

“It means the world to me; I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Jack Reif. “She’s a great coach for our team as a whole, but I feel like she’s there for us as a mom character. She’s always able to calm us down emotionally when things are hard, so she’s been there for us the entire ride.”

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to coach at North, but also to have the opportunity to coach your child, which comes with its challenges. I’m truly blessed to have the time with him on deck. We’ve bonded so much more, and it’s been a fun four years,” said Kelly Reif.

The Reif family takes charge of Naperville North boys water polo

That bond turned into a stretch of success, with the Huskies tallying over 80 wins during Jack’s time in the pool. Now a three-time All-State selection, his growth has impressed Coach Kelly, who is confident in what her son and the team can do in the water.

“The thing I’ve noticed that changed the most was his confidence,” said Kelly. “He’s undoubtedly gotten stronger, bigger, and smarter in the pool. His confidence has gone through the roof, and so has his teammate’s confidence. Their confidence has risen immensely with each year they’ve played.”

Jack Reif sets sail for the U.S. Naval Academy

After this final season with the blue and orange, Jack will continue his water polo career at the Naval Academy, looking to step up both in and out of the water.

“Service is something that I’ve always been drawn to,” said Jack Reif. “My great-grandfather was in the Navy during World War II, I’ve heard so many great stories about him, so I looked up to him. I also liked coach Louis and the whole Navy water polo program, so that’s what drew me to the program,” said Jack.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him and the track that he’s taken. He’s one of the hardest workers that I’ve known. He sees a challenge, attacks that head-on, and wants to accomplish everything. He loves this country, so he’s excited, and we’re excited to see him serve,” said Kelly.

The Reif family looks to anchor Naperville North to the top of the Mountain

For now, the goal is for Jack, his mom, and the rest of the Huskies to finish at the top of the mountain, as they look to capture the first-ever State championship for Naperville North Boys Water Polo. Alongside fellow First Team All-State selection Mason Hoffman, the Huskies are off to a strong start to the season by picking up wins over powerhouse teams like Naperville Central, Stevenson, New Trier, and defending State champion Lyons Township.

“We’re returning six of our seven starters this year, so we’re hopeful for a great season, and there’s a lot of challenges along the way. Not taking anything for granted because there’s a lot of strong teams in our conference sectional and the state,” said Kelly.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to continue to be great. So we’re still working hard, and we’re excited,” said Jack.