Naperville North’s Max Alexandrov bowls seven straight strikes

This week’s Boys Play of The Week comes from Parkside Lane, as Naperville North’s Max Alexandrov and the Huskie bowling team opened dual play against Oswego East. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Max Alexandrov rolls seven straight

In the third game, Huskie Max Alexandrov starts with two straight spares but follows that up with an amazing run of strikes. He secures seven straight strikes en route to the highest overall series score on the day. Just a great run from the Naperville North bowler

Let’s continue to watch some of these strikes from Alexandrov, as he finished the day with a score of 631.

