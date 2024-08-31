Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week One

Welcome back to another season of Football Friday. Another exciting season on the gridiron is upon us with new players, new coaches and even a new conference in store for 2024. September is just around the corner, we’ve waited long enough so let’s get to the highlights from Week One. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Oswego East

Waubonsie Valley beings the new season with a new head coach, as Adam Pucylowski steps into the lead role with the Warriors after years as a Naperville Central and North Central College assistant coach. The Warriors fell one game shy of a playoff spot with a 4-5 record in 2023. The green and gold traveled to Oswego East to kick things off.

The Wolves on the move midway through the first quarter when Josh Hung knocks the ball free and Aiden Manion makes the recovery for Waubonsie.

After a long pass inside the five to Colin Ford, Waubonsie quarterback Josh Sierkierski swings a pass to Chrisjan Simmons who somehow slips through several defenders into the end zone to put the Warriors in front 7-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, Oswego East nears the red zone looking to tie the game. Nate Cerilli jumps the pass in the flat and heads the other way. He is eventually dragged down inside the ten yard line. Colin Ford then puts the game away, taking the ball into the end zone around the left side. The Warriors are 1-0 in the Coach Pucylowski era after a 14-0 win over the Wolves.

New Trier vs. Naperville North

Naperville North looks to make the post season for a fourth consecutive season this fall as the Huskies begin their campaign up at New Trier to face the Trevians.

New Trier is on the move on the opening drive of the game. Patrick Heneghan drops a screen pass off to Ryan Ambrosio on third and 15, he follows his blockers into the end zone to put the Trevians on top 7-0.

Naperville North responds quickly as Jacob Bell drops back with good protection before delivering a pass into the awaiting arms of Brock Pettaway who takes it into the end zone. Huskies trail 7-6 after a failed extra point.

Later in the half Bell finds a new target, Quinn Morris who catches the slant in stride and fights off the safety to get to the end zone. Naperville North now leads 21-7.

The Huskies control both sides of the ball throughout the final portion of the game. William Eloe helps put the game away with a touchdown run as the Huskies start the season on the right foot with a 42-14 road victory over New Trier.

Hinsdale Central vs. Naperville Central

Hinsdale Central and Naperville Central have squared off in week one for several years now. The Redhawks hope to build on a run to the second round of the 8A playoffs in 2023.

Trailing 6-0, new Redhawk signal caller Sebastian Hayes keeps it himself for the short touchdown plunge on third down to open the scoring for Naperville Central. That has to feel good for the senior who is coming off ACL tears in back to back seasons.

In the second quarter, the Redhawks keep the ball on the ground as Gavin Wade takes the handoff up the middle and gets the ball over the goal line. Naperville Central takes a 14-6 lead into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, last season’s breakout star running back, Aiden Clark breaks a tackle and bursts into the open field for a 56-yard touchdown run. That helps seal the game as the Redhawks once again thwart the Red Devils by the score of 24-13 to open the season.

Metea Valley vs. Downers Grove South

Metea Valley did not have a season to remember in 2023, but a new year means new opportunities for the black and gold. This week one matchup is a battle between Mustangs as Metea visits Downers Grove South, who fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Naperville Central last fall.

In the first quarter, Downers South quarterback Dominic West drops back and just before the pressure arrives, drops a screen pass to Kayden Smith who darts through the defense to put the Mustangs in blue up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Metea Valley trails 14-0, when Charles Flowers gets the handoff and flips through the air. The ball crosses the goal line somewhere along the journey and the Mustangs are on the board down 14-7.

DGS leads 26-7 in the second half, but Metea is keeping things interesting. Jake MacLeod finds a wide open Anirudh Saravanan for the touchdown. The two point conversion is good and Metea Valley trails 26-15 with over a quarter to play.

However, Downers South is able to put the game away late as Daniel Mensah scores three touchdowns on the night. His final score makes it a 33-15 game as Downers Grove South tops Metea Valley.

Neuqua Valley vs. Oswego

The final game of the night features Neuqua Valley making the short trip over to Oswego. The Wildcats face a tough test as the Panthers boast one of the strongest defenses in the area and shut out Neuqua 13-0 in week one of last year.

Neuqua trails 7-0, but it’s the Wildcat defense making some noise early as Oswego quarterback Brett Connolly drops the ball as the pressure arrives. Dujuan Hester pounces on it for the Wildcats.

Oswego is not deterred. Later in the game the Panther offense roars along as Connelly fits a pass into the arms of Teddy Manikas for a seven yard strike. Oswego takes a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Into the second half, facing fourth and goal Neuqua quarterback Kiet Truong avoids the rush and finds Ben Stefanski for the touchdown to get the Wildcats back in the game.

But that is as close as things would get. Connolly puts the game on ice with a deep ball to Jeremiah Cain for a 37-yard touchdown. Oswego takes down Neuqua Valley 30-7 to start the Panthers season in style.

Standings and Schedules

Benet Academy does not play its opening game until Saturday morning as the Redwings visit Hillcrest to start their season. Because of the new mega conference with the DuPage Valley Conference and the Southwest Suburban Conference joining forces, there are 15 teams split into three divisions. Meaning the conference standings do not matter as much as racking up enough wins to get into the playoffs and as high a seed as possible.

So we are going to put all six of our local teams on one graphics page this year, even though Benet Academy remains a part of the CCL/ESCC conference.

Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North and Naperville Central all start the year on the right foot while Neuqua and Metea look to right the ship in week two.

It may seem early but next week is already the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North at North Central College. You can see that game live on nctv17.org at 7 pm on Friday night. Neuqua Valley remains on the road at Minooka, while Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley have their home openers against Plainfield East and Plainfield Central respectively. Following a Saturday game in week one, Benet Academy has a short week with Moline making the trip to Lisle from the Quad Cities on Friday night.

That wraps things up for Week one of Football Friday. We are so excited to be back bringing you the best the Naperville area has to offer. A full slate awaits in week two, we’ll see you then! For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.