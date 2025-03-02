Naperville swimmers compete at the 2025 IHSA Boys Swimming State Finals won by Hinsdale Central

We have the 2025 IHSA Boys Swimming State Finals at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Hinsdale Central enters as the reigning back-to-back state champs, as swimmers from 45 different schools are here to compete. Naperville North and Neuqua Valley have multiple swimmers at today’s final after the Wildcats beat the Huskies in last week’s Sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale Central boys swimming sets National record on Friday and dominates the 200-yard medley relay

We start the morning with the 200 yard medley relay, and Hinsdale Central jumps out of the blocks on fire by gliding through the pool like a hot knife through butter. On Friday, the relay team of Luke Vatev, Joshua Bey, Henry Guo, and Matthew Vatev broke the high school national record with a time of 1:26.75. They don’t break the record again today, but they still cruise to a first-place finish at the state finals by finishing three seconds faster than New Trier. Neuqua’s 200-yard relay squad ended in eighth place.

Moving into the 200 yard freestyle B heat, it’s an even start for all swimmers in this race, but Marmion’s very own Braden Nagel pulls away to finish the heat in first at 1:39.70. Neuqua Valley’s very own Arun Kaura finishes in third with a time of 1:41.54.

Diving into the 200 yard freestyle A heat, Oswego takes the lead with Chase Maier and finishes the race at 1:35.91. It’s good for first place.

Going into the 100 butterfly, St. Charles North’s Thomas McMillan locks in for an amazing performance. The North Star breaks the state record to finish in first with a time of 46.52 seconds! He beats the Mark set by Connor Black of Mundelein in 2013

As we slide into the longest race of the night, the 500 yard freestyle b heat, the Wildcats get a great performance from Arun Kaura, finishing in first place in the race with a time of 4:34.98. Across all heats, the Wildcat ends with the seventh fastest time.

Looking towards the 100-yard breaststroke in the A heat, Hinsdale Central shows their mastery again with Joshua Bey taking the win with a time of 53.32. Naperville North’s Mason Hoffmann broke the DVC record in this event and finishes in fourth place at the state meet!

Naperville North relay team closes the 2025 IHSA Boys Swimming state finals in the top seven

As we wrap the night up, we go to the 400 yard freestyle relay with Naperville North among the teams competing. Hinsdale Central, however, once again dominates a relay and once again breaks a state record. They end at 2:50.38. Naperville North’s relay team of Maksim Fedorovskiy, Jack Reif, Josh Leu, and Mason Hoffman finished in seventh.

Hinsdale Central cruises to the program’s third straight IHSA State title, winning by over 140 points over Marmion in second place. Neuqua finishes in 10th and Naperville North in 16th.