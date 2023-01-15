Nate Taverna making history at the regionals

For this Play of the Week we got the boys bowling regionals with Nate Taverna making history. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

He enjoyed an impressive day between the lanes with his best game being in game five with a score of 247. He also shot a 230 or higher in five of his six games. That helped the sophomore become the first individual regional champion for any Naperville bowler with a total of 1361. That also fueled Naperville Central to its first team regional championship with a score of 6166. What a day for Nate Taverna and the Redhawks.

We head to the Fox Bowl in Wheaton for the final boys bowling Crosstown Classic on the lanes with Naperville North hosting Naperville Central. The Redhawks look to remain undefeated in conference play and continue their record breaking season, while the young Huskies are getting better and better as the season goes on.

Max Alexandrov also playing well going from 156, to 186 and ending game three with a hambone. Four strikes in a row for a 200 to end the day. But Naperville Central remains the story, taking the win with another school record series of 3368. It’s the first time in school history and District 203 history that five bowlers on a team have earned series of 600 or better. A Crosstown Classic that will not soon be forgotten!

