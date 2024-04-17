Neuqua badminton stays undefeated and spoils Metea’s Senior Night

Neuqua Valley badminton looks to stay undefeated as they take on Metea Valley on the Mustangs Senior Night. Both teams enter tonight’s match undefeated in conference matchups this season, but only one will leave tonight with a perfect DVC record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley start the day strong in doubles with George and Shi

Doubles are the first to start off with Neuqua’s Hannah George and Amber Shi taking on Pragya Iyer and Moneesha Goducguchinta of Metea. Here we have them trading back and forth with the birdie before Neuqua scores as it hits the net. Later, the Metea duo tries to go for a lower angle but it isn’t enough to clear the net as George and Shi win the match with a set straight score of 21-10 and 21-9.

Over on the next court are Saniya Joseph and Yilin Liu taking on Riya Alwala and Vamshika Bejawar. After back and forth round, the Neuqua duo gets the birdie to slam to the ground for the point. The Mustang duo would bounce back as this floater just lands on the line to give Metea the point. However, the Wildcat duo would close out the match as this birdie gets whacked to the ground with a straight-set 21-15 and 21-7 scores.

The top doubles match on the evening is between Luna Han and Kanyanat Vajwararat of Neuqua against Sri Battula and Devangi Kohli of Metea. The back-and-forth floater set ends as the Mustangs are unable to clear the net giving Neuqua the point. Later more back and forth ends with Metea swinging and missing giving Neuqua another point. They would win the match with scores of 21-1 and 21-4.

Neuqua Badminton looks to keep the DVC momentum rolling in singles

Now onto singles. The third-highest match is between Bejawar and Vajworarat. Bejawar keeps the set close as this pop-up goes back behind Vajworarat for the point, however, it would be Neuqua claiming the match as Bejawar tries to go low but can’t get it above the net. Vajworarat claims a straight-set victory with consecutive 21-7 wins.

Over on court two is Han and Iyer going on the opposite side. Han is able to dominate much of the match, as she puts some curve on this shot tipping it to the other side for the Neuqua point. Later, she catches Iyer off guard as Iyer goes for the slam, but Han is able to tip it over to the other side and just land it for the point. She would claim the set with scores of 21-14 and 21-12.

The top singles match of the night is between Hannah George and Sri Battula. Sri would have her way with George at times as she catches her off balance on this shot and is able to land it for the point. However, much of the match would be dominated by George as she would get back at Battula with the backhanded shot for the point. Neuqua badminton dominates on Metea’s Senior Night as the Wildcats win 13-2 over the Mustangs and remain the only undefeated team left in the DVC.