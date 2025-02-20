Neuqua boys basketball defeats North thanks to last minute free throws

Neuqua Valley boys basketball hosts Naperville North, who beat the Wildcats on a last-second shot back in January. The Huskies look to bounce back after losing to Waubonsie Valley last week while the Wildcats go for back-to-back wins after defeating Pecatonica last weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North jumps out to a 20-9 lead but Neuqua claws back

The Huskies cross half court, and Max Steele’s pass gets picked by Neuqua’s Cole Kelly. The freshman has a clear path in front of him, and he hammers down the left-handed slam!

Kelly’s dunk is the only score for the Cats, as North is up by six. Jack Zitko connects with Miles Okyne, who buries it off the glass from downtown. The Huskies lead 10-2.

Kelly tries to pass to Martin, but Okyne steals it! He scores off an acrobatic up-and-under layup! Just like the first time these two sides met, North jumps in front early and leads 20-9.

Danny Podpora and David Taiwo work it together, and Taiwo attacks the rim. The Wildcat makes it a 20-11 game in favor of North.

North tries to keep its offense cooking, but Kelly denies the shot. Down the court, Carter Coviello gives it to Kelly and he rattles it down from beyond the arc for the Cats!

The Huskies look to extend their lead late in the second quarter and Zitko responds with a triple of his own. North takes a 32-25 lead into halftime.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball outscore North 21-8 in the third

Neuqua goes on a run in the third quarter. Kelly’s three is off the mark, and Taiwo is there for the putback score! The Cats are down by five.

Next time down the court, Kelly gets the offensive board, and muscles his way through multiple defenders for the score! Neuqua is fired up as they trail 32-29.

Neuqua is now ahead by three and Taiwo passes to Coviello, who draws multiple Huskie defenders. He turns and finds Martin who hits the triple! The Wildcats outscore North 21-8 in the third and take a 46-40 lead into the final quarter.

For the second time this season, this matchup is will be decided in the final minute. Steele dishes it to Okyne in the paint and he gets the tough layup to go. The Huskies trail by two with 53 seconds left.

Kelly hits clutch free throws and the Wildcats even the season-series

The Huskies foul and Kelly is at the line, where he buries both free throws. Neuqua leads 58-54.

The Huskies go to the duo of Steele and Okyne, and they look for an open shot. Okyne buries the trey-ball to put the Huskies down by one with just 27 seconds left!

After Martin his one of two free throws for Neuqua, Could the Huskies once again hit a last-second shot against Neuqua? Okyne’s layup somehow rattles out, and Will Harvey gets the board. He chucks it up as the buzzer sounds, and it’s off the mark. After losing by two at North in January, the Wildcats win this one 59-57. They will meet for a third time next week in the IHSA Regional Semis.