Neuqua Hockey defeats Marist in the opening round of the Blackhawk Cup

We’re at Canlan Ice Rink with Neuqua Hockey taking on Marist in the first round of the Blackhawk Cup. The winner will move on to play six-seeded Glenbrook South on February 12. Neuqua finished 10th in the Illinois West Division with a 13-13 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley Hockey scores first four goals in the Blackhawk Cup first-round matchup

13 minutes into the first period Jack Sommers brings the puck across the blue line, and riffles one past the keeper! Neuqua leads 1-0 after the first period.

About five minutes into the second, the Wildcats win the draw. Riley Sulkin and Jack Melone connect for an assist to Jack Boehmke. He scores from the backdoor pass, and Neuqua leads 2-0.

As the second period draws to a close and on the power play, Wildcat Vince Raimondi streaks across the screen, and sends the puck past the goalie! Melone gets another assist with Boehmke getting the other. Wildcats are cruising, leading 3-0 as we head to the second intermission.

Moving into the third period, Wildcat Ryan Geers finds Alex Baer, who makes a nice move to beat the defender and the goalie! Neuqua continues to pile on the pressure and leads 4-0.

Wildcats get past Marist Hockey and will play Glenbrook South in the round of 32

Marist added a goal, but they still trail big and try to clear the ball out of their zone. However, Tanner Mallot is there to steal the ball, toe-dragging around a defender and sniping one past the keeper. Neuqua leads 5-1.

As the night comes to a close Neuqua leads 6-1, but Marist does add on another thanks to Charles Stalzer sneaking one past the goalie. The Wildcats win it 6-2 and move on to play Glenbrook South in the round of 32 on February 12.