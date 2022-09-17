Neuqua Pulls Off Some Mohler Magic

On this Play of the Week, it’s the rematch of last year’s DVC Bowl between Neuqua Valley and Naperville North and the Wildcats pull off some Mohler Magic. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

This week marks the beginning of conference play and we kickoff under the lights with one of the most anticipated matchups of this early season. The Neuqua Valley Wildcats come into the contest with having won a thriller against highly-regarded St. Mary’s of Saint Louis while the Naperville North Huskies look to continue their undefeated season at 3-0.

Quarterback Ryan Mohler pitches to Matt Chevaliar who then throws it back to Mohler and he takes it all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. How about that trickery by Neuqua as the quarterback turns into a receiver and he shows that he can move a little bit too.

A late touchdown comes for the Huskies on Aidan Gray’s quarterback keeper. However, it wouldn’t be enough as Neuqua Valley defeats Naperville North by a score of 29-16.

