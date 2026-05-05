Neuqua softball duo lock down the basepaths

It’s Senior Night for Neuqua Valley softball, as the Wilcats host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Trunnell Insurance.

Clifford and Spellerberg get the pickoff at second

In the top of the first, Tegan Spellerberg sends a perfect throw over to Senior Nalia Clifford, who picks off the runner for the out. Check the replay on this again, with both Wildcats combining for a no-doubt NSW Play of the week.

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