Neuqua Valley and Naperville North girls volleyball play three sets to decide a winner

With just a week left in DVC regular season play, Neuqua Valley is the host of a matchup against the Naperville North girls volleyball team. The Huskies are coming off a three-set win over Waubonsie Valley, while the Wildcats have shown a spark during the second half of the season.

Neuqua Valley closes the first set on a high note

Lauren Mariscal is able to get the Neuqua Valley scoring started with a serving ace for the Wildcats and on the next sequence she goes with a back-row attack for another point.

Huskie, Bella Fleurima with a bizarre freeball pass, which results in a kill as it drops in front of all six wildcat players. North trails 9-6.

The aces keep coming for the Wildcats. Alyssa Jones drops this one on the back end line as the Huskies tried to play the reception.

Down 18-8, Sydney Kushner gets a kill to cut the deficit and try to bring some life to the Huskie squad.

Now we got another back-row attack from Mariscal who uses a roll shot kill that drops in the middle of the court. The Wildcats lead 20-13.

On set point, Mariscal with yet another perfectly placed kill to the back left corner of the court which sends a defender flying. Neuqua picks up a 25-17 set one win.

Naperville North girls Volleyball forces a third set

North’s Liz Rossi gets her first kill of the second set as the game goes back and forth early on.

Neuqua Setter Aubrey Dumstorff sets up a tip kill to middle Emi Chiaradonna (kiera-donna) evening the score at five a piece.

Lexi Springer’s serve clips the top of the net falling over for an ace as luck is on the Huskies’ side for this point, but they trail 11-9.

Rossi dials up another kill for Naperville North, as they trail 13-11 looking to win set two and force a third set.

Just a few plays later it’s Rossi who sneaks in her hit with no effort from the defense as the Huskies tie things up at 14.

Kushner’s left hand gets all of Lara Clifford’s kills as she comes up with a block, tying the game once again.

Here we see Fleurima’s tip that isn’t effective enough the first time around. As the Huskies set things up again, Fleurima makes sure this one counts, as her kill gives North a 21-20 lead.

A well-placed back-row attack from Mariscal on this kill puts both teams just three points away from taking the second set.

Trying to come through for her team and extend the match, Mariscal’s back row attack goes into the net. Naperville North wins set two 25-22 and forces a third frame.

Huskies and Wildcats fight for the match victory

In the all-decisive third set, the Huskies win the coin toss electing to serve first, hoping to gain an edge.

Just as the first two sets were, the third starts off with both teams exchanging points. Kushner’s kill gives the Huskies a 6-3 lead as they look to add on.

Ammecy Ray gets the serve zone call from her coach and places it where it needs to be, resulting in an ace. It forces the Wildcats to call a timeout as North leads 8-3.

After their timeout, the Wildcats rally back, and this ace from Dumstorff, the freshman, causes the Huskies to take a timeout of their own. Neuqua still trails, 10-8.

Simi Kapustova and Leah Norris combine to form a brick wall for a block to shut down the attack, as North remains in the lead, 12-10.

With the game hanging in the balance, Norris calls on her go-to hitter Rossi, who delivers, as she breaks yet another tie. The Huskies are looking to pull away, leading 18-17.

A few moments later, Rossi gets her 14th kill of the match as she expresses her excitement to Norris, the setter, after the play.

Trying to put the finishing touches together, libero Allison Higgs scrapes the end line with an ace. The Huskies are in full control, leading 22-17.

And in the end, Kushner and Kapustova deny any chance for the Wildcats, as the Huskies get the final point on the night, winning the third and final set 25-17. North completes the comeback, after falling in the first set.

