Neuqua Valley badminton celebrates 2025 Senior Night with a win against Metea

Neuqua Valley badminton celebrates senior night as the Wildcats host Metea Valley. The Cats are coming off a big DVC victory against Naperville Central. New Mustang coach Arthi Cunkari returns home to face her alma mater with her team riding high after an 11-4 win over Waubonsie Valley earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley badminton starts with the defending IHSA State champs defeating Metea’s top duo

Defending state doubles champions Kanyanat Vajworarat and Luna Han match up for Neuqua against Mustangs Devangi Kholi and Aditi Singh in One Doubles. Shortly after Han’s serve, both sides begin to rally as Vajworarat scores off a tough shot that the Mustangs cannot return.

Later in the set, Han keeps the rally going with the acrobatic return. Taking advantage, Kholi’s rally is short but just gets over the net for the point.

Vajworarat and Han look to close things out with the two-set win to start the day. Both sides rally as the birdie is high in the air. After moving closer to the net, Han smacks her return into the ground, delivering the final point as the Wildcats win both sets.

Medha Kotagiri and Pragya Iyer give Metea Valley a win in doubles

Moving along to three doubles as Mustang,s Medha Kotagiri and Pragya Iyer challenge Wildcats Amber Shi and Katherine Ye. Shi sends a shot flying towards the backcourt before approaching the net, sneaking it past Kotagiri for the point.

The Wildcats serve, which begins another rally as Kotagiri sends one out of the reach of the Wildcats, keeping it in play for the score. Both sides split the first two sets as we move to the final set to break the tie.

Metea jumps out to a 20-16 lead as they look to close the curtain on the Wildcats. After the Mustang serve, both deliver back and forth, not giving up any ground. The rally comes to an end as the Wildcats are unable to make a final return. Metea wins the third set, 21-16, for the first Mustang victory of the day.

Neuqua Valley Badminton wins all but one match on senior night

Some two singles action as Neuqua senior Hannah George lines up against Mustang Devangi Kholi. George, a three-time state medalist, gets things started as the two exchange several high returns before the Wildcat sends one into the ground for the score.

Moments later, George sends a powerful shot into the backcourt, forcing Kholi to move back for the return. Playing it smart, George drops it over for the Wildcat point.

Looking to gain some momentum, Kholi sends a strong serve to the backcourt. After sending one to the corner, George is unable to return the tough shot to keep the rally alive.

This match goes by quickly as George looks to add another win for the Wildcats. After the serve, George’s return is too fast for the Mustang as George wins both sets 21-8, 21-6.

Ending the night off with one singles are Neuqua’s Nishitha Reddy and Metea’s Pragya Iyer. Reddy’s serve starts a rally as the two exchange fast returns. Reddy gets enough touch on her shot to keep it out of reach for the Wildcat point.

Moments later, Reddy’s serve forces Iyer to move to the back line for the return. Reddy counters by getting just enough touch to get back over the net for the score.

Reddy is able to get the two-set victory as Neuqua Valley badminton gets the Senior Night win over Metea Valley, 14-1.