Neuqua Valley badminton rolls past DVC rival Metea Valley

The opening week of DVC girls badminton action continues with Neuqua Valley visiting Metea Valley. Both teams are coming off victories and are in search of the early edge in the conference standings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Another strong start for Han and Reddy

In doubles play, the new Neuqua Valley pairing at one doubles of Luna Han and Ishi Reddy is already proving formidable. The Mustangs duo of Saanvi Gupta and Medha Kotagiri will be a tough challenge standing in the way.

In the first set, Metea battles in hopes of pulling the upset. Kotagiri plays at the net and forms a wall with a series of quick returns as she puts the point down to fire up the Mustangs.

Later in the set, the Wildcats rebound. Luna Han serves and reaches high to send a shot back. Reddy then smashes home a return as Neuqua wins the opening set.

A long rally breaks out in the second set with the four players moving around the court. Reddy and Kotagiri trade shots before Han steps up and puts her shot down to the empty floor near the back line. Neuqua earns the win 21-6, 21-9.

Metea pushes the Wildcats in a two-doubles matchup

In two doubles, Charis Lee and Joanna Romauld from Metea hope to even things up against Neuqua seniors Katherine Ye and Amber Shi. After Neuqua takes the first set, Ye serves to get things started in the second in a lengthy battle for the point. Everyone works to find an opening with Lee manning the back line and Romauld playing near the net for Metea. Romauld slides back and perfectly places a shot across the court and down for the point just over the net.

Another good rally ensues later in the set. The Mustangs look to capitalize with a drop shot, but Ye keeps the point alive. Eventually, a lob is smashed down from Amber Shi for the point.

The Wildcats are eventually able to put things away as Shi is able to slam down the backhand lob from Metea and narrowly avoid the tiebreaker, winning in straight sets, 21-11, 21-19.

The Mustangs get on the board thanks to a win in five doubles from Aditi Singh and Piyu Kundu.

Ishi Reddy competes in two singles, a rare sight for a defending singles state champion. Ganu Tanaya steps in for Metea as her opponent. You can’t let your guard down against an opponent like Reddy, and sometimes you need a little luck as well. Tanaya stays right with the Wildcat, eventually earning a first set point after a return sails long.

Reddy is able to rebound and secure a two-set victory 21-13, 21-2. An incredible backhand that sails diagonally and drops right over the top of the net highlights another strong performance from the sophomore.

Clarinda Jin continues her stellar debut season

Neuqua freshman Clarinda Jin is showing plenty of promise as one of the state’s top newcomers as she plays at one singles against Metea Valley’s Saanvi Gupta. In the first set, Gupta flips a great return that drops down for the early point, leaving the Mustang feeling good.

Jin plays with a sense of control well beyond her years as she waits for an opening before casually flopping a shot over the net and down for the point, winning the first set 21-5.

Jin shows the touch, and later in the second set, she showcases the power. A leaping smash helps secure another point and another victory. Neuqua Valley picks up the team win as well, taking down Metea Valley 13-2 to remain undefeated.