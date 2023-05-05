Neuqua Valley baseball uses a strong third inning to run past Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley baseball comes into this matchup in style after a shutout win over Waubonsie Valley and looks to capture another series win. The Warriors are looking to even the series and have won four straight before their recent loss. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Runners cross home plate early for Neuqua Valley

Ducks on the pond for Neuqua and Andrew Gould grounds one into center field that brings home Josh Wenz and Tommy Kuban to make it 2-0 in favor of Neuqua Valley.

In the top of second Ryan Gustaitis rips one way out into left field and that gives Owen Roberts the green light to score. Warriors trail 2-1.

Neuqua pitcher A.J. McEneany decides one is enough after getting a punchout of Ryan Morton.

Momentum stays with Waubonsie Valley in the bottom half of the frame as Mason Rigenbach snags the Josh Wenz liner.

Top of the third inning has Josh Hung hitting one just into right for a lead off single for the Warriors.

The Neuqua infield keeps their eyes on Hung and despite Carson Stevens bobbling the ball, he throws down to Mike Langan at third base who tags out Hung to stop the threat.

Wildcat bats burst open in the third inning

Bottom of the third, Mark Mennecke for Neuqua hits the ball way out of reach and it results in a lead off double for the senior.

Then Peter Pipikois gets in a fielder’s choice situation that has Mennecke running home and he’s safe. It’s now 3-1 Cats.

Still in the third and it’s 5-1 Neuqua. Carson Stevens pokes on through that brings in two more runs to open the Neuqua lead to 7-1.

Josh Wenz gets a base hit for himself that is just fair and the loaded base clear to really expand the Wildcats lead. 10-1 Neuqua Valley after the RBI triple by Wenz. The Wildcats score 8 runs in the bottom of the third.

12-1 in favor of the home team in the top of the fifth and Andrew Gould throws to Wenz to end the ball game thanks to the run rule. AJ McEneany gets his first win of the season on the mound and Neuqua Valley take the series over Waubonsie Valley baseball. 12-1 Wildcats is the final.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!