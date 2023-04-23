Neuqua Valley baseball wins close contest verse Naperville Central

In DVC baseball, the Naperville Central Redhawks host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Redhawks are looking to bounce back after the Wildcats won the two previous series games earlier this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Wildcats strike first in the fourth inning

We begin at the top of the fourth inning as Neuqua’s Mark Mennecke connects, hitting the ball to center left field and earning a double.

Paul Feret takes advantage by hitting a ground ball in the infield, giving Mennecke just enough time to reach home plate. The Wildcats take the lead 1-0.

Naperville Central responds at the plate

Yet, the Redhawks respond; after Central’s Pambos Nicoludes gets walked, Cam Lowman’s left swing makes contact with the ball hitting one into right field. He brings in Nicoloudes and ties the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Neuqua’s Andrew Gould plays aggressively, stealing second, then the Redhawks mishandle the ball, and Gould then makes it just in time to steal third.

Charlie Hristov capitalizes by hitting a single that goes right down the third base line, bringing in Gould for the game-leading run. Neuqua regains the lead 2-1.

However, the Redhawks continue to battle as pitcher Gabe Dickerson’s sacrifice hit out to right field helps bring in Michael Boyce from third base. It’s now tied up again at 2-2.

Neuqua Valley baseball edges out the Redhawks late

The Wildcats, in the end, prevail as Gould gets the game-winning hit with a solid ground ball out to left field, bringing in Tommy Kuban.

The Wildcats win the game on the road 3-2 and complete the series sweep against Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!