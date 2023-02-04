Neuqua Valley boys basketball hangs on for pivotal road win over Metea Valley

Neuqua Valley boys basketball fends off Metea Valley in the fourth quarter to pick up a big road victory over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a DVC clash with the Metea Valley Mustangs taking on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Mustangs are 4-3 in the conference while the Wildcats are 5-2.

Back and forth in the first

After a scoreless minute and 15 seconds, the Mustangs get on the board. Jahki Gray misses the three-point attempt, but James Parker is there for the putback.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball looks to answer right back. Luke Kinkade swings it over to Bryan Thomas who gives it back to Kinkade. He pulls up and sinks the three to put NV up 3-2.

Chris Srbinov brings the ball up court and passes to Colin Gerrity who swings it to Nick Lendino. He looks and finds Nick Doherty in the post and he converts on the layup. They trail by three, though.

Wildcats look to gain some momentum. Gerrity looks for the fadeaway, but at the last second drops it off to Doherty for the easy two. It’s 11 all at the end of the first quarter.

Wildcats find success from deep

Mustangs on offense in the second. Michael Bryant has it up top against Lendino. He crosses over, spins, and puts in the teardrop to put them up by two.

Luke Kinkade finds Vova Polishchuk open and he gets the lucky bounce from three. NV up 23-15.

Mustangs attempt to cut into the deficit. James Parker comes off the screen and spins to the basket. He’s triple-teamed, but he’s still able to get it to go off the glass. His team is down by six at the half.

Neuqua stretches its lead out

Time for the second half. Quentin Schaffer passes to Will Ashford who steps into the mid-range jumper and banks it in. They trail by four.

Still in the third quarter, Nicholas Schroeder crosses over and kicks it out to Jakhi Gray who makes a move into a jumper. It’s a nine-point game.

Off the inbound Luke Kinkade lobs a pass to Nick Doherty who lays it in. That extends Neuqua’s lead to 36-25.

25 seconds left in the third, Nick Lendino pump fakes and puts in the layup as the Wildcats go up by 13.

Mustangs hang around, but can’t complete a comeback

To the fourth quarter, Will Ashford kicks it to Jahki Gray who gives it up to Schroeder. He hits the jump shot.

With five minutes left, Gray comes off the pick and passes to Schroeder who feeds it down low to Ashford. He goes up strong for two, but their still down by 13.

Two and a half to go, Dom Smith gets the steal and feeds James Parker for the layup. NV up 46-35.

Time is running out on the Mustangs. Off the inbound, Ashford looks and finds Parker cutting to the rim to lay it in, cutting the deficit to seven.

With nine seconds left, Michael Bryant on the inbound and he passes it out to Jahki Gray for the triple. It won’t be enough, though, as Neuqua Valley secures the victory over Metea.

