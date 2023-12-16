Neuqua Valley boys basketball hangs on to beat Metea Valley

Metea Valley is back on its home court looking to jump over the .500 mark in the DVC after a loss to Waubonsie Valley a week ago. The task won’t be easy as the Mustangs welcome Neuqua Valley who is 2-0 in the DVC and 7-3 on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mustangs display the three ball early

Metea trail 4-2 in the first but James Parker dishes the ball out to Jake Nosek and he connects from behind the line to put the Mustangs in front.

Will Ashford step right up. With no hesitation, Ashford hits the triple to put the Mustangs up 12-4, and that forces Neuqua to call a timeout.

The Wildcats then get aggressive after the timeout, starting with a nice block from Colin Gerrity.

Wildcats begin the climb

Gerrity goes from defense to offense, and he sinks a three to Neuqua back within four.

Luke Kinkade gets Neuqua a little closer with a lay-in but at the end of the first James Parker brings the ball up the court, tries the floater and it’s good to beat the buzzer. It’s 17-14 Mustangs after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats start the fire with a three-ball from John Bieber, and they trail 21-18.

Nosek is able to give the Mustangs some breathing room with a turnaround shot that increases the lead to five.

Three’s remain on target for Neuqua and Bieber because he hits another one, and it’s back to a two-point game.

Both teams are deadlocked at 27, and Kinkade finds Whitman Charboneau in the corner and it’s another trifecta to give the Wildcats the lead.

Game of runs for Neuqua

So now they want to grow that advantage and they call Kinkade who hits another shot. Neuqua goes on a 23-10 run in the second quarter to lead 37-27 at the half.

In the second half Nosek continues his assault by going off the glass to cut the deficit to 37-31. Nosek with 14 in the game.

Although the three remain in check for Neuqua and Nate, Fiore lines up for one himself and he hits it. Wildcats are back up by double digits.

Guess who else is still on the court? Kinkade for three is no surprise. Neuqua is up 53-40 going into the fourth.

Don’t count out Metea

Metea is need of anything, so Dominic Smith finds Tre Watkins who scores plus one. The three-point play gets Metea back within ten.

Parker tries to pull some magic but misses; however, Smith saves the ball and finds an open Nosek who lays it in. Mustangs are now down by eight.

Parker wants to redeem himself, so he fakes out Gerrity and hits the lay-in, suddenly the Mustangs make it a one-possession game, trailing 57-54.

Neuqua boys basketball ices it at the end

Kinkade and the Cats catch fire at the right time once again as he pulls up for a long two and hits it to stop the threat. 21 big ones for Kinkade.

Joe Balgro hits a couple of freebies to ice the game, and the Wildcats escape Mustang territory with a 66-58 win as the thrilling DVC season rolls on!

