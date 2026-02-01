Neuqua Valley boys basketball pulls away late from Metea Valley for the DVC win

Neuqua Valley boys basketball welcomes Metea Valley as the DVC regular season enters the final weeks. The Mustangs look to stay hot coming off a win against Waubonsie Valley and are eager to upset the Wildcats in front of their home crowd. The Wildcats hope to keep their undefeated conference record intact with a home victory. Pregame, Neuqua Valley celebrates sophomore Cole Kelly for scoring his 1,000th career point a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A back-and-forth battle in the early stages

Neuqua looks to start fast as they look to find the open man, as Cole Kelly connects with Luke Balgro for the opening points of the game.

The Mustangs respond quickly as the initial shot attempt is no good, CJ Jordan is there for the put-back score for Metea’s opening points.

Neuqua on the out-of-bounds play looks for a Cole Kelly alley-oop, but it’s just off the mark. No worries, as Kelly lays it in for the score, keeping the Wildcats ahead.

However, Metea keeps the offense flowing as Tre Watkins puts a move on his defender before going up for the tough score with hands in his face and connects. The Mustangs trail by just two at 8-6.

Martin unleashes a pair of threes

The Wildcat offense stays hot as sharpshooting junior Mason Martin connects with back-to-back three-pointers as Neuqua holds a 20-14 lead at the end of the first.

Metea looks to start the second quarter with some intensity as Manny Miller intercepts the Neuqua pass and takes it all the way for the spinning layup in the paint. Miller would finish the night with 13 points.

Neuqua responds with Carter Coviello and Kelly securing four quick points, keeping the Wildcats ahead in the second.

However, Watkins grabs the loose ball off a rebound and attacks the Wildcat defense before finishing strong at the rim, forcing a Neuqua timeout. Metea trails by just one at 24-23.

Metea keeps the scoring output going. Miller attacks the Wildcat paint before kicking it out to Collin Booker, who knocks down the shot from three.

However, the Wildcats show they have more shooting depth than just Martin and Kelly. Arshil Himani connects with back-to-back three pointers as the Wildcats enter halftime leading 38-33.

After adding points from the free throw line to start the third quarter, Kelly looks to add to the total as he attacks the Mustang defense, finishing strong at the rim for two points.

Collin Booker catches fire to help the Mustangs stay close

Metea looks to keep the offense clicking as Booker connects on a three-pointer to slow Neuqua’s run.

The Mustangs feed the hot hand as Koi Young connects with Booker, and you guessed it, the three-pointer is good.

The Neuqua defense helps close out another DVC victory

The Neuqua defense forces a turnover. Mason Martin is there to take the ball coast-to-coast before finishing strong at the rim, keeping Neuqua in front.

Booker is feeling himself as he steps back on the Neuqua defender for a heat check, and he’s on fire as he knocks down another three-pointer; however, the Mustangs trail 58-49 to end the third—15 points for Booker with his five threes on the night.

Neuqua Valley pulls away in the fourth quarter. Cole Kelly makes a move on the defender and slams it home with the left hand for the exclamation point on the win over Metea Valley, 74-56. The next conference matchup for the Mustangs will be a home contest against Naperville North. Neuqua Valley stays home as they take on rival Waubonsie Valley next Friday night.