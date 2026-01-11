Neuqua Valley boys basketball sneaks past Naperville North to stay in first place in the DVC

It’s rivalry weekend, featuring the Packers and Bears facing off in the NFL Wildcard playoffs, along with Naperville North and Neuqua Valley battling out for first place in the DVC in boys basketball. Both teams sit at 4-0 in the conference and have combined records of 29-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Wildcats feasting early as sophomore Cole Kelly throws a long chest pass to Luke Balgro, who kisses the glass for a bucket.

The Huskies trail 8-3 but get a defensive stop from Reid Montanari. Dribbling the other way is Miles Okyne, who finds an open Jack Zitko, and he’s nothing but net. It’s an 8-6 ball game after one.

In the second quarter, it’s Okyne putting the dogs in front by driving in and getting the tough lay-in to fall for an 11-10 lead.

North and Neuqua trade buckets

More from behind the line on the North end. It’s Max Steele eyeing the target, and the shot is a bullseye for Steele. 21-15 Huskies.

However, the Wildcats have a three-point shooter too, and his name is Cole Kelly, who makes the defense bite the apple by knocking down the open three.

The forecast stays at 100 percent chance of triples. This time it’s Mason Martin, who is on que from downtown. The Wildcats trail 25-23 at the half.

In the third, Carter Coviello will do it himself by converting on the open pull-up three. That puts Neuqua in front 29-28.

Positive vibes keep happening with Kelly on the court. He gets the board but misses the putback. He tries again but is off, though he gets that third times the charm to fall with the foul. Kelly sticks with it for the three point play.

Back to the Huskies and their three-point fiesta. Okyne wastes no time and hits the trifecta to put blue and orange ahead 40-39.

Then Steele caps off the third in style by flooring it all the way to the rim for the deuce. 44-41 Huskies heading into the final stanza.

Cole Kelly vs Miles Okyne from beyond the arc

The deficit does not cool off Cole Kelly. He displays the step back and gets another three to go with a bounce. He puts the home team back in front 46-45.

On the other end, Okyne matches Kelly by making this three-ball look easy. It’s 52-50 visitors.

The Wildcats won’t give up. Coviello feeds it to Andrew Hoffman, who gets the aggressive shot to fall. Back in front goes Neuqua Valley at 54-52.

Neuqua grows the lead to 57-52, with time running out for the Huskies. Okyne hits a much-needed bucket, but his team has work to do down 57-54 with sixteen seconds left.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes sole possesion of first place in the DVC

Down the stretch Danny Mikuta hits a clutch freebie to put the game out of reach as Neuqua Valley locks up a big 58-54 win over Naperville North, and that deserves a celebration with the home fans.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!