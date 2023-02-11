Neuqua Valley boys basketball uses a strong second half to take down Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley hit the courts for the second to last conference matchup before the postseason. Wildcats are looking to bounce back after a twenty two point loss to the Warriors back in early January. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Warriors get early shots to fall

Warriors are the ones starting off fast thanks to some great ball movement and a wide open Tyreek Coleman who hits the three.

They keep on rolling and here comes Tre Blissett running through the defense and scoring. Waubonsie grabs an early 8-2 lead.

Wildcats flip the switch

Then Neuqua turns on their mojo by calling up Luke Kinkade who tries out the NBA range three and boom goes the dynamite.

Cats are up 14-13 and they continue to pour it on with Nic Lendino who was on the beach during the first matchup but here he is back in action. It’s 17-13 Neuqua after one.

Jumping into the second quarter, Warrior Eric Chtilianov tries a three but misses although there’s Coleman again grabbing the board and floats it in to cut the deficit to 20-15.

Neuqua can’t miss from three

That doesn’t bother Neuqua because three ball continues to work and Vova Polishchuk who they call baby Jokic sinks the shot.

Kinkade is still on the court hitting threes. Colin Gerrity finds number thirty two and these bangers help to a 18 point night. Wildcats take a 34-18 going into the break.

Warriors start strong in the second half with Tyreek Coleman who leads the green and gold with thirteen points on the night after a big three.

Then Tre Blisset for Waubonsie gets a pull up shot to cut into the deficit.

Second half explosion for the visitors

So Neuqua tightens up on defense. Colin Gerrity steals the ball and feeds it to Chris Srbinov who misses but there’s Gerrity with the board and put back.

They’re not finished yet. Bryan Thomas doesn’t get the shot although there’s Lendino with a board and put back of his own. A 17-0 second half run for the Wildcats help them to a dominating win. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!