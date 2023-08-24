Neuqua Valley boys golf narrowly defeats Metea Valley at Orchard Valley

The second week of the high school golf season tees off with the Metea Valley boys hosting Neuqua Valley in the DVC opener for the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Golfers cashing in on birdie opportunities on the opening hole

Rahil Shah golfing in the top group for the black and gold as he tees off on the first hole and takes advantage of the short par four at Orchard Valley by driving to the edge of the green. The junior then puts his second shot about six feet away, which he then buries to start the round with a birdie.

Fellow Mustang Armaan Shah also drives to the edge of the green, and nearly knocks this long range putt from the fringe into the cup for an eagle. Shah then is able to tap in his birdie opportunity as well.

Charlie Flaherty looks to add to the Metea birdie brigade, but his putt from the top of the green just veers off target by inches. Great speed on that one as Flaherty picks up the par and shoots a 42 on the day.

Neuqua Valley freshman Braden Chung is one of several promising young underclassmen on varsity this fall as he sinks this par putt before going on to a strong round of 39.

Still on the first hole Wildcat sophomore Kaden Kraemer chipping from the fairway and this shot is right on target, settling about a foot from the cup. Kraemer is able to tap in for birdie and finishes with a 40.

Another Neuqua freshman, Daniel Zhang shows off his skills with a putt that stays on line and finds the hole for a par. Zhang ties for the second best score on the team with a 39.

Rahil Shah continues his strong start on the fourth hole

Over to the fourth hole, which is a par five. Ryan Watson continues to show he is one of the top players in the area as the Wildcat junior gets this long eagle putt to fall after hanging off the edge of the cup.

Rahil Shah finds himself in the sand chipping for eagle. This is what you want to see from a bunker shot as Shah gets his ball to stick within a foot of the pin. Another birdie for the Mustang, who finishes with a 37, tied for the top round of the day.

Still on the fourth as Neuqua sophomore Drew Allen chips from the fairway on his third shot. A great approach as this one sticks just a few feet away. The Wildcat is able to capitalize and bury the birdie attempt, going on to a round of 39.

Neuqua Valley pulls away with a end to the round

Neuqua Valley senior Parth Vora with a solid round as he looks relieved to see his par putt on the seventh green find its home. Vora ties for second on the team with a 39 on the afternoon.

Metea senior Kyle Bucher showed off his strong skills around the green throughout the round. Here he buries a par putt to end the day on the ninth hole. The Mustang scores a 38, just one stroke back from the top score of the day.

Some great putting on display in this matchup. Metea Valley senior Liam Wagner sinks a 15 footer to end his day with a score of 45.

Neuqua Valley boys golf goes on to take the team victory by a seven stroke margin over Metea Valley. Ryan Watson leads the way for the blue and gold who gets this par to fall, giving the junior a round of 37, which ties Rahil Shah for the top score of the day. The Wildcats improve to 2-0 in DVC play with Naperville Central on the schedule later in the week.