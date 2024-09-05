Neuqua Valley boys golf swings by Waubonsie Valley on senior night

Posters and balloons are up, which means it’s senior night for Neuqua Valley boys golf as the Wildcats hit their home course of Bolingbrook Country Club one last time, taking on Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors hope to play spoiler and pick up another conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua gets a off to a strong start on hole one

On the first hole Brady Chung from Neuqua gets a good swing on his fairway shot that is on line to the green. Chung pars and golfs a round of 39.

Teammate Daniel Zhang flops his ball onto the green, and it gets near the pin. Zhang pars the hole as well.

Still on the first and Waubonsie sophomore Avi Khanduja starts the day strong with a birdie. Khanduja golfs a 43.

Hole number four shows Adam Torreon for Waubonsie unleashing a solid tee shot. He watches his ball hit the putting green and he goes on to par.

Warriors go a three-way for the top score

Here is Waubonsie’s Aanish Kamdar in the grass but puts enough juice on this chip but it just misses the pin. He remains focused and gives his putt a strong tap, the shot goes right into its home at the bottom of the cup, guiding the Warrior to a 40.

Hole 4 was good for those lining up for long putts, and Zhang is the next lucky contestant. He pars and scores a 36 on the day.

From putts to tee shots, senior Wildcat Ryan Watson has the firepower to sail the ball and find the dance floor. Watson takes a par.

We find him again, this time on hole seven. He continues his strong game with yet another par, which helps him to an even round.

The Warriors have a three-way tie for their top individual, and Torreon is one of them, as he golfs a 40 as he sinks this par to maintain it the score.

The ninth hole shows more cats getting involved as Drew Allen pars to end his day, leading him to a 41.

The Warriors continue to make a late push as Josh Pijanowski hits the par button after a long attempt and scores a 41 for the green and gold.

Wildcats get a senior night win on the links

However, Neuqua is one point for all nine holes and Jack Boehmke pitches in with a good fairway shot. He concludes his round with a par and 43 and the Wildcats enjoy a Senior Night victory over the Warriors.

