Neuqua Valley boys golf wins convincingly to tee off the DVC season

DVC boys golf is back in full swing as the Naperville North Huskies face the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in the season's first DVC matchup.

Drew Allen leads the way for the Wildcats

We tee off with Neuqua Valley’s Drew Allen. The sophomore has a solid day scoring an overall of 37.

North’s Johnny Hodges and Neuqua’s Ryan Watson impress on Hole 4

Huskies Ben Victor starts on hole 4 with a nice chip shot onto the green and gets the nice roll. He finishes the evening with an overall of 48.

At hole 4, Johnny Hodges hits a nice chip shot, landing on the green.

Ryan Watson finishes with an impressive mid-distance putt here as he ends with a tied team-best score of 37.

Wildcats and Huskies continue back-and-forth on hole 6

Shrey Patel’s chip shot sits nicely on the green at hole 6.

Next up, Johnny Hodges’ swing falls on the green and gets close to the hole.

Parth Vora for Neuqua has the nice touch on this putt on the par 3 hole.

Neuqua Valley boys golf outlasts Naperville North rounding out hole 9

North’s Dylan Kaiman, on the edge of the green, hits the chip shot to finish strong, scoring a 46 on the day.

Neuqua duo Vetri Anand and Emerson Zhang round out hole 9, both scoring 40 overall.

North’s Jack Houck scores a team-best 43 for the Huskies. Yet, the Wildcats take home the victory winning 154 to 179.

