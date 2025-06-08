Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse drops third-place game to Wheaton Academy at the IHSA State Finals

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse plays on the final day of the IHSA season, as they take on Wheaton Academy in the state third-place matchup. The Warriors look to finish their season strong after being defeated by the New Trier Trevians 11-7. The Wildcats seek a third-place finish coming off a 13-9 loss against this year’s state champion, the Lake Forest Scouts. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wheaton Academy opens the IHSA Boys Lacrosse third-place game with a 4-1 lead over Neuqua

Wheaton Academy strikes fast as Cooper Miller gives the Warrior offense a quick 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals less than 1 minute into the game.

Jonah Frank attempts a shot for Neuqua, but it’s denied by goalie Nick Jaros, who sets up his teammate Tommy Sommer. He finds Grant Adams for another Warrior goal as they force a Neuqua timeout three minutes into the first.

The Wildcats look for a shot, but it bounces off the post. Frank scoops and scores for Neuqua’s first points of the morning as they trail 4-1.

Jonathan Ostendorf helps the Wildcats stop the Warriors’ momentum

However, Charlie Foley finds Adams and connects with the net once again, sparking a Warriors scoring run midway through the first.

Neuqua looks for some offensive momentum as Jonathan Ostendorf looks for his teammates, can’t locate anyone, and connects with the back of the Warrior net as they trail 8-2 at the end of the first.

The Wildcats have Foley trapped. However, he manages to escape for another goal to keep the Warrior offense hot to start the second quarter

Wheaton looks to stay hot offensively with another shot, but the wildcat goalie Owen Barth denies it.

Neuqua with another scoring opportunity as Frank connects with Ben Stefanski for the Wildcats’ third goal of the morning.

But the Warrior offense doesn’t let up the breaks. Jett Yaros puts it through, sparking another Warrior scoring run. They hold a commanding 12-3 lead at the break.

Wheaton Academy wins the IHSA Boys Lacrosse Third Place game 19-4 over Neuqua Valley

Wheaton picks up right where they left off to start the third, as Foley connects with Adams again for his seventh goal of the morning, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Last effort for the Wildcats to get something going, but Foley weaves through the Wildcat defense for another Warrior goal as Wheaton Academy wins the boys lacrosse IHSA State third-place match 19-4. Neuqua finishes in fourth place for back-to-back seasons and secures its third state trophy in four years.