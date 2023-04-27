Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse with a bounceback win over Naperville Central

After a close loss to Benet Academy, the Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse team looks to put that behind them and pick up a conference win. Their opponent is an improved Naperville Central squad, who is still searching for their first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Neuqua hits business mode early

Nearly three minutes into the game when Liam Gramza breaks the seal by going five hole on his shot to make it 1-0 Neuqua.

Next time around it’s Cary George’s turn to score. He runs, slips, but still finds a way to put it into the net.

It took the Redhawks some time but Grayson Hale scores for Naperville Central to make it a 2-1 deficit.

Neuqua does not need much time to respond and neither does Cary George who puts in his second goal of the game. It’s now 4-1 cats.

The Wildcats remain hot in the second quarter and it’s a new goal scorer in John Ostendorf who makes this attempt look too easy.

Wildcats attack once again and again it’s Liam Gramza who scores after a nice assist from Jonah Frank.

Speaking of Frank there he is adding on to the scoring fiesta. Neuqua takes a 10-1 advantage heading into the half.

Redhawks turn it on in the second half

In the third quarter the Redhawks turn it around with freshman Declan Burke putting in a nice goal to stop the run.

Central still shows some fight in the fourth quarter with Elias Bourgeois, who takes a gamble from long range that pays off. Redhawks on a bit of a run.

Hawks trail 10-4 and Burke continues to do what he can with his scoring ability. Despite five second half goals, it would not be enough as Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse hang on to win 10-6 despite being shutout in the second half. The Wildcats remain unbeaten in DVC play this season.

