Neuqua Valley boys swimming dives into 2023 with a win against Metea Valley

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats welcome in DVC foe, the Metea Valley Mustangs, for both teams’ first event in 2023. Neuqua Valley boys swimming returns home after competing at the Homewood Flossmoor Pentathlon last week. The Mustangs last swam on December 30th against former DVC school Lake Park.

Close race to start the first meet of 2023

Beginning with the 200-yard medley relay, it’s very close between lanes three through five. In the end, Neuqua’s relay team of Arun Kaura, Patrick Xu, Ryan Emmens, and Brian Wilk get the win. Metea’s relay team gets second.

Wildcats finish 1st and 2nd in the 200-yard freestyle

Now heading to the 200-yard freestyle, where the Wildcats go one and two to finish. Dima Kondrashev gets first and Steffan Anderson follows just a second behind. Mustang Henri Marchand gets third.

Metea Valley’s Jaeddan Gamilla wins 200-yard IM

Metea Valley searching for a win and Jaeddan Gamilla gets off to a good start in the 200-yard individual medley. He’s able to gain even more time toward the end and get the first place spot. Alex Parkinson of Neuqua finishes in second.

Kondrashev picks up 2nd victory on the afternoon

In the short 50-yard freestyle, three swimmers finish within one second of first place. Dima Kondrashev picks up another win for Neuqua and is followed by his teammate Ryan Emmens in second and Metea’s Michael Willhite in third place.

Going to the 100-yard freestyle, the Wildcats are hoping to get another win. Steffan Anderson impresses, finishing in first place by two seconds over teammate Chris Cottrill. Wildcat Connor Nelson rounds out the top three, giving Neuqua a nice podium finish in the 100-yard free.

Neuqua collects third straight podium sweep

Jumping ahead to the 200-yard freestyle, the Wildcats are hoping to collect their third straight 1st-to-3rd place finish. Anderson, Cotrill, Kondrashev, and Alex Parkinson get first place. The relay team of Austin Olson, Connor Nelson, Gabriel Wu, and Brian Wilk collect second.

Mustang Michael Willhite impresses in the 100-yard backstroke

Now in the 100-yard backstroke, the Mustangs are able to pick up a race win. Michael Willhite gets first with a time of 56.30, while Wildcat Arun Kaura finishes just behind him at 58.40.

Wildcats finish the day on top

Wrapping up the dual in the 400-yard freestyle relay where the Wildcats number one relay team gets the win. It’s a close battle for second place, but Metea is able to finish a little more than two seconds ahead of the other Wildcat relay team. Neuqua starts off 2023 with an impressive victory over Metea Valley, winning by a final score of 122-43.

