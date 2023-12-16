Neuqua Valley boys swimming outlasts Naperville Central in a DVC dual

Neuqua Valley boys swimming hosts Naperville Central for the second DVC dual meet of the year for both teams. Neuqua comes off a loss to Naperville North, as Central lost their first DVC dual to Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua’s Alex Parkinson wins a close one

Alex Parkinson gets Neuqua on the board in the first solo race winning by .05 seconds to Centrals Max Goettsch. Parkinson would also go on to win the 500 Freestyle by almost 20 seconds.

Moving on to the shortest race of the night in the 50-yard free. Naperville Centrals James Behrend wins by just under a second with a time of 22.56. Just two races later he would win the 100 Freestyle by .5 seconds over Neuqua’s Arun Kaura

Naperville Central secures a relay victory

Let’s now head to the 200-yard freestyle relay. Central’s team of Patrick Stern, Aaron Hunter, Behrend, and Goettsch beats Neuqua’s relay team by 2 seconds with a total time of 1:29.61.

Wildcat Ryan Watson edges out the victory in the 100-yard backstroke as he finished with a total time of 58.65 seconds. Redhawk Alexander Ung finishes in second with a time of 59.35 seconds.

Staying in the 100-yard distance, the last solo race of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke, where it was close to start, but Freshman Branden Meurer pulled ahead to finish with a 1:00.02 time.

Neuqua Valley swimming and Naperville Central fight hard in the 400-free

The 400-yard freestyle relay closes out the competition, and this one is definitely the race of the night. It starts close, but Neuqua’s team of Gabriel Wu, Parkinson, Peter Carroll, and Kaura gets a huge lead into the last leg. Then, Central’s team of Behrend, Stern, and Sam Lendzion made it just close enough for their anchor Goettsch to pull off the impressive comeback to win by six-tenths of a second.

Neuqua Valley still pulls off the win, by a final score of 101-83 against Naperville Central.

