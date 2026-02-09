Neuqua Valley boys swimming secures back-to-back DVC Championships

It’s time for the swimmers to hit the pool at Neuqua Valley for the DVC Championship, with the Wildcats looking for back-to-back titles. Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North, Naperville Central, the DeKalb Co-op, and the host in blue and gold look to show their championship mentality ahead of sectionals. The Warriors would love to build on Logan Dilallo’s DVC diving win from the night before. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats get off to a strong start in the relays

In the 200-yard medley relay, Wildcat Jackson Wagoner, who wins the 100 back later in the meet, gets out in front early as North’s Joshua Leu and Warrior Cole Sewasciuk stay within reach. Later on, the Wildcat relay team is able to pull away as Aly Hassanien starts the day off strong for the Cats. Wagoner, Jack Langan, Peter Caroll and Hassanien reach the wall first in 1:35.87. For the Huskies, Leu (Loo), Ben Hanson, Carter Seiple, and Alejandro Delgado finish in second place, just ahead of Waubonsie’s group of Sewasciuk, Zidan Lam, Ryan Oyedjio, and Dawid Kowalewicz.

Neuqua’s Blake Torpey has an early lead in the 200-yard IM as Huskie Max Fedorovskiy looks to erase the deficit. Down the stretch, the Neuqua freshman holds onto his lead for a first-place finish with a time of 1:53.99. Neuqua’s Phillip Song finishes in second place while North’s Fedorovskiy secures third place. Later on in the day, Torpey secures another first-place finish in the 100-yard fly by less than one second!

Moving ahead into the 50-yard freestyle, where it’s anyone’s race. Huskie Hudson Labinsky reaches the wall first in 21.09 seconds, a new DVC record! Redhawk Keanu Yoshikawa finishes in second place in 21.72 as Aly Hassanien and DeKalb’s Sean Harrelson tie for third place in 22.01 seconds.

Colin Louden sneaks by in the 50 free

Similar to the 50-yard free, it’s another tight race in the 100-yard freestyle as Redhawk Yoshikawa is out in front early. Metea’s Colin Louden, Wildcat Luke Oitker, Central’s Yoshikawa, and North’s Joshua Leu (Loo) are neck-and-neck down the stretch. It’s Mustang Colin Louden who reaches the wall first! The Mustang finishes in first place in 48.21. Oitker takes second with Yoshikawa in third.

Huskie Max Fedorovskiy starts off strong in the 200-yard free relay. Fedorovskiy’s strong start helps Hudson Labinsky extend the lead. Neuqua’s Luke Oitker and Aly Hassanien narrow the gap. Naperville North anchor-leg, Alejandro Delgado, holds onto the first-place spot despite the late surge from Neuqua’s Arun Kaura, who won the 500 freestyle just ahead of Grant James from Central.

The final individual event of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke. Max Fedorovskiy is off to another strong start for North as Neuqua’s Braden Meurer is just an arm’s length behind. As the race continues, Barbs Sean Harrelson and Neuqua’s Jack Langan cut into the Husky lead as Fedorovskiy, Meurer, Harrelson, and Langan are side-by-side. Meurer and Harrelson get ahead of the group as the two compete for first as the Wildcat JUST reaches the wall first at 58.61 seconds. Harrelson secures second place in 58.74 seconds, with Jack Langan finishing in third and Fedorovskiy finishing in fourth.

Neuqua Valley boys swimming goes back-to-back in the DVC

Closing the conference championship off with the 400-yard freestyle. Neuqua’s Arun Kaura has the slight advantage over North’s Hudson Labinsky as their relay teams capitalize on their strong start as North and Neuqua compete for another first-place finish. Later on, Naperville North anchor leg Max Fedorovskiy is the first to reach the wall. Hudson Labinsky, Joshua Leu, Kevin Chen, and Fedorovskiy finish in 3:10.99 as Neuqua’s team of Arun Kaura, Oitker, Peter Caroll, and Torpey finish in 3:11.45.

Just like last year, Neuqua Valley and Naperville North battled for the DVC Championship trophy. In the end, the Neuqua Valley boys swimming team earns a second straight DVC Championship victory with 306.5 points. Naperville North finishes in second with 269 points, as Waubonsie Valley finishes third with 217 points.

