Neuqua Valley boys tennis starts the DVC schedule with a victory over Naperville North

While the Naperville North tennis courts are under construction, the Huskies will play their home matches at Nike Park this spring. Neuqua Valley boys tennis visits Naperville North to begin the DVC slate following a week of rainouts.

Neuqua Valley dominates in doubles

Adi Bansal and Rudy Shen from Neuqua Valley are ready to get the conference season going against Qooly Somoza and Sujit Vellanki from Naperville North in two doubles. Early in the opening set, the Huskies are able to keep their opponents on their heels with some powerful returns to secure the point.

Later in the first set, Rudy Shen serves and forces the error into the net. Set one heads to a tiebreaker.

Naperville North is looking to take the advantage in the tiebreaker and this wicked serve from Somoza does the trick as it hooks out of reach but still lands in bounds before nearly taking out the camera.

However, the Neuqua duo is able to seize control from there. Bansal with a nice serve before Shen steps up for the smash. The Wildcats win 7-6 in set one and 6-3 in set two.

Neuqua looks for another win at one doubles with Johnny Mou and Ricky Kim taking on Brandon Dumbell and Noah Eun from Naperville North. Both teams completely revamping their top doubles pairing after losing state qualifying teams to graduation.

The Wildcats lead in the opening set as Noah Eun has the serve in the far court. He goes through multiple volleys with his opponents, working to keep the point alive. Dumbell steps in at the end and drives home the point for the Huskies.

Ricky Kim serves for Neuqua later in the set. Dumbell with a backhand near the back line that floats over the net, where Johnny Mou leaps in for the smash. Mou is a multiple time state singles qualifier, playing doubles to start his senior year.

Mou seems to be adjusting quickly to doubles play. Following a serve and return from Dumbell, he leaps and splits the court with a backhand to help secure a two set victory, 6-3, 6-3. Neuqua Valley sweeps all four doubles matchups.

Young Huskies show their potential in the singles division

Moving on to the singles matches where Aarush Bhardwaj from Naperville North returns to the top spot for the Huskies against Andy Yu from Neuqua Valley.

In the first set Andy Yu starts things off with a serve. Bhardwaj approaches the net with an aggressive forehand return and Yu hooks his return wide of the mark.

Bhardwaj serves in the near court which sets off a lengthy volley. Yu navigates well to a return that deflects off the net as both players look for an opening. After an extended back and forth, Yu powers a backhand that leads to a ball into the net from Bhardwaj. Andy Yu takes the win in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

In two singles Evan Yang steps in for Neuqua Valley against freshman Yanson Lew from Naperville North. The young Huskie was well prepared for the solar eclipse earlier in the day.

Yang with the serve in the far court. Lew with a strong return that puts Yang on the defensive. Lew then unleashes a laser right on the line for the point. The first set goes to the Huskie 6-3.

Lew serving while playing in the far court and this time Yang gets a chance to get aggressive with his returns. A big forehand chases Lew to the right as he gets it back, but he can not catch up to the backhand as Yang takes the point.

Some good power on display from these young varsity team members. Lew manages to scoop out a long return near the back line and keep it in play. He then finishes off the point and takes the win in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

More freshman getting their first taste of varsity action where Max Buxbaum from Naperville North faces Shaurya Kandhari from Neuqua Valley.

The Wildcat serves first as Buxbaum sends it back. Kandhari with a great shot for the point as the ball evades his opponent.

Kandhari serving once again as the players flip courts. A volley goes back and forth as Kandhari approaches the net to return a low shot from Buxbaum and tries to lob it over his head. Buxbaum tracks it and perfectly places a lob of his own near the back line. The Huskie takes the win in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Neuqua Valley does earn the team victory over Naperville North boys tennis by the score of 5-2.