Neuqua Valley boys tennis sweeps Naperville Central in season opener

Neuqua Valley boys tennis hosts Naperville Central in an early-season DVC matchup. The Wildcats look to get off to a strong start after finishing third in the DVC boys tennis championship a year ago. The Redhawks look to build off their momentum after their opening match against St. Francis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Wildcats start off strong

Starting with one singles, Redhawk Kayen Basrai takes on Wildcat Keshav Menon. Basrai serves for the visitors as a rally ensues between the Redhawk and the Wildcat. Menon attacks the net and plays it short for the Neuqua point. Kayen Basrai’s serve starts another rally as Basrai’s return narrowly stays in play for the point. Moments later, Menon approaches the net and taps it past Basrai for the point. Menon starts the day off strong for Neuqua by taking both sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Central battles back

Redhawks Jaithra Shreeram and Rohan Shah take on Wildcats Boris Sirotkin and Jaydon Chiou in one doubles. The Wildcats start strong as Jaydon Chiou gets the Wildcats on the board with a nice serve that Shreeram can’t return. Central’s Rohan Shah starts a rally after the Sirotkin serve. Sirotkin approaches the net and taps the shot in between both Redhawks for the score. Sirotkin and Chiou get the first set win for the Wildcats, 6-2. With Central looking to force a third set, Shreeram and Sirotkin rally from the backline. Shah keeps the rally alive for Central and plays it short as Wildcat Sirotkin cannot keep the ball in play. The Redhawks look to build off their momentum during the rally as Redhawk Shah takes advantage of the Wildcats’ positioning as his shot bounces past the Wildcats for the point. Central looks to start another rally after the Sirotkin serve; however, Neuqua’s Jaydon Chiou’s shot bounces in between Shreeram and Shah for the point. Neuqua goes on to secure the two-set victory, 6-2, 6-3.

Tunar and Matham roll on to win the set

Neuqua Valley’s Alp Tunar and Akhil Matham take on Central’s Issac Liu and Usman Faruqi at two doubles. After the serve, Tunar’s return bounces low and to the right as Liu cannot keep the rally going. Later on, Akhil Matham serves for the Wildcats and brings home another point. Tunar and Matham secure the two-set victory in quick fashion, 6-0, 6-0.

Neuqua Valley gets victory

Finishing off the day with two singles between Central’s Jason Cheng and Neuqua’s Shaurya Kandhari. A rally starts between the Wildcat and the Redhawk. Kandhari approaches the net to continue the point as Cheng plays from the backline. The Redhawk puts an end to the rally as his shot bounces past Kandhari for the point. Another back-and-forth rally ensues as the Wildcat and Redhawk keep play alive from the backline. The Redhawk can’t get enough behind his backhanded return as Kandhari wins the point and takes the first set. Kandhari charges the net after his serve late in the second set. The Wildcat puts an end to the rally as his return bounces high into the air, securing the two-set victory, 6-4, 6-3. Neuqua Valley starts its season with a sweep over Naperville Central, 7-0.

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