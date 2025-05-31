Neuqua Valley boys volleyball captures first regional since 2019 in three sets against Bolingbrook

This boys volleyball regional final matchup features the 6th-seeded Neuqua Valley Wildcats facing off against the Bolingbrook Raiders who come in as the number four seed. These two are familiar with each other as they faced off back in April, with Neuqua taking a 2-1 victory. The Wildcats seek another win against the host Raiders and a regional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bolingbrook takes the early advantage

The Raiders and the Wildcats trade point for point in the first set until Daniel Kaduthodil connects with Edison Ah-Yo for the kill to give the Raiders a 4-2 lead early in set one.

After a miscue from the Raiders, the Wildcats have possession until Kaduthodil puts it back over, keeping the scoring attack open for the Raider offense. Ah-Yo keeps the scoring going as he picks up a perfectly placed ace.

The Wildcats look for some momentum as the two engage in an intense rally before Dhruva Jasti connects with Blake Thompson for the kill, but the Wildcats still trail 10-6.

Thompson continues to give the Wildcats momentum as he can connect with back-to-back aces for the Wildcats, sparking a scoring run.

Wildcats comes alive in set one

The Raiders don’t appreciate all the scoring and look for a kill of their own; however, Chase Marston and Liam Mitchell are there for the block attempt.

Marston does not stop there, as the Raiders attempt another kill. It’s shut down before Jasti connects with Marston for another kill, giving the Wildcats a 16-15 lead, their first of the night.

Set point on the line as the Wildcats have taken a one point lead. The Raiders give it their all on an intense rally before Wildcat Vishwak Naramreddy puts it away with a kill, as the Wildcats take set one 25-23.

Set two is like the first as both team’s exchange points until Ah-Yo connects with a kill, giving the Raiders a 6-4 lead to start the second set

Raiders flip the script in set two

The Raider offense looks to stays in flow as Kaduthodil lands an ace. Kaduthodil looks to keep the momentum going off the serve, but Jasti connects with Thompson on the kill, but the Raiders hold a 9-8 lead in set two.

The Wildcats look to find some energy as they connect with Noah Cullen for another point. However, they still trail 15-13.

Neuqua looks to keep the momentum going, but Kaduthodil is there to set up Trevor Wardlow for the kill, sparking a scoring run for the Raiders, as they would go on to win the second set 25-22.

The final set is underway, and Marston starts it off with authority, with the first kill of the final set, setting the tone for the Wildcat offense in the third set.

Neuqua attempts to locate Martson for the kill, but it’s denied. However, Cullen is there for the put-back point.

Neuqua valley takes control to win boys volleyball regional

The Raiders look to get something going as the two engage in another intense rally, refusing to let up a point until the Raiders are met at the net by Marston and Mitchell as the Wildcats expand to a 15-11 lead.

Set and match point on the line for the Raiders they serve, but it comes up short. The Wildcats defeat the Bolingbrook Raiders 25-17, and Neuqua Valley wins its first boys volleyball regional championship since 2019. The Wildcats move on to the sectional semifinals on Saturday where they play the one seed, the Glenbard West Hilltoppers’s at 1 pm.

