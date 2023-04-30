Neuqua Valley boys volleyball comes out on top in three-set win over Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball emerges victorious in a hard-fought three sets over its arch rival Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for a boys volleyball matchup in a 204 rivalry as Waubonsie Valley goes on the road to face Neuqua Valley.

Neuqua Valley takes first set

The Warriors get some early offense from Colin Bishop as he rises up and smacks the ball for the kill.

Waubonsie gets another kill, but this time it’s from AJ Ruffin who hits it off of Quinn Synder for the point.

The Wildcats lead it 9-7 and they extend the advantage to three with Gavin O’Brien softly sending in over the net.

We skip ahead to late in the set where Neuqua leads 19-15 before Bishop makes a pretty spike to cut into the deficit.

However, the Wildcats come right back with a spike of its own from O’Brien who puts some power into this one. They still lead by four.

Mike Zhou serving for the Warriors and it’s dug up by Grant Hughes. Eventually, Brady Gudauskas goes up for the kill attempt and it knocks off Colin Bishop to help Neuqua win the first set 25-20.

Waubonsie Valley bounces back in second set

In set two, Bishop answers with an ace that drops right behind the back line for the point.

Warriors looking to bounce back in this set and this should help as AJ Ruffin’s spike goes off the net and over.

Later on, Ruffin gets yet another kill after being perfectly set up by Tyler Vasquez. Waubonsie leads 21-15.

Jason Wagner serving for the Wildcats. Colin Bishop on the return then Vasquez assists him on the kill. Warriors take the second set 25-18 to force a third.

Wildcats prevail in the third

In the final set, Vasquez and Ruffin connect again for a spike that goes off Christian Manabat to take an early 5-3 lead.

But the Wildcats respond with Gavin O’Brien delivering a spike that bounces off Peter Overstreet and the Warriors can’t get to it.

It’s 13-12 Neuqua and Jason Wagner adds to it with a powerful kill.

Wagner back at it again with another nice spike to score another point for the Cats.

Warriors look to answer, but Colin Bishop gets blocked at the net. In a competitive matchup between two rivals, Neuqua Valley comes out on top with a three-set win over Waubonsie Valley.

