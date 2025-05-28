Neuqua Valley boys volleyball defeats Joliet Catholic in straight sets in regional semifinal

Neuqua Volleyball and Joliet Catholic meet up at Bolingbrook High School for an IHSA Boys Volleyball Regional Semifinal. The Hilltoppers enter off a dominant win over Lockport, while the Wildcats advanced with a victory against Montini. Both teams are aiming for a spot in Thursday night’s Regional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball pulls away in a close first set against Joliet Catholic

Tied at 2 early in the first set, Joliet Catholic’s Aydan Garcia tips the ball over to break the tie.

The Hilltoppers keep the momentum going. Cole Czerkies rises up and smashes down a kill to keep them rolling.

Garcia makes an impact again, serving up an ace that deflects off Veda Chebrolu for another Joliet point.

Neuqua Valley finds its rhythm thanks to Blake Thompson, who powers a kill through the block.

It’s been a tight opening set — Chase Marston rockets a kill to tie it at 16.

The seesaw battle continues, with Austin Bernhard hammering one to give Joliet a 19-18 edge.

Late in the set, Marston sets up Vishwak Naramreddy for the kill — Wildcats now lead 24-22.

And they close it out in style. Noah Cullen gets up for a huge block on Kevin Casey’s kill attempt. Neuqua Valley takes set one, 25-22.

Wildcats shine to close out the Second set in the IHSA Boys Volleyball Regional Semifinals

The Wildcats get right to work in the second set. Liam Mitchell ties it at 2 with a strong finish.

Moments later, Mitchell delivers again with a powerful kill to keep Neuqua rolling.

Joliet Catholic responds with another rocket from Czerkies.

The Hilltoppers hold a slim lead at 7-6 until Blake Thompson brings Neuqua back within one with a strike down the line.

Chase Marston steps up again with another kill to tie it.

Then it’s Joseph Egizio for Joliet, sneaking one past Colin Loehrke to make it 10-9.

Neuqua answers with defense. Mitchell and Marston team up to deny Egizio at the net.

And they’re not done — another big block by the duo stuffs Egizio once again.

Mitchell stays hot at the net, this time joined by Dhruva Jasti to block Patrick Duncan Abushalback for another Wildcat point.

Match point for Neuqua Valley — Veda Chebrolu ends it with authority. A kill shot finishes off set two 25-17.

Neuqua Valley wins in straight sets and will return to Bolingbrook Thursday at 6 p.m. to face the host Raiders in the Regional Final.