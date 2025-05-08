Neuqua Valley boys volleyball sweeps Naperville North on Senior Night

Neuqua Valley boys volleyball hosts Naperville North as the Wildcats are celebrating senior night. Neuqua enters with a 19-9 record and a 1-2 mark in the DVC, while the Huskies come in at 9-14 and 2-1 in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Drain Kain guides Neuqua Valley boys volleyball to set one win against North

The Huskies get off to a quick start as Drew Kain opens the scoring with a strong slam to give North a 1-0 lead.

Kain keeps it going later in set one, tying the game at 5 apiece with another powerful spike.

However, a Huskie miscue gives Neuqua an 8-7 advantage.

Chris Wagner adds to the Wildcat momentum with a perfectly placed spike, putting Neuqua up 9-8.

Blake Thompson steps up on defense with a big block, adding another point for Neuqua.

North looks to respond with Owen Hoag’s powerful spike, cutting the Wildcat lead to 11-10.

Later, Kain lands another kill to trim the deficit to 21-15, still in favor of Neuqua.

But the Wildcats would not be denied, as Noah Cullen closes out set one for Neuqua.

Wildcats pull away late in the second set to move 11 games above .500

Early in set two, Wagner strikes again with a perfectly placed spike, giving Neuqua a 9-7 lead.

Chase Marston keeps the momentum going, finding space with his spike to extend the Wildcat lead to 14-10.

Finally, Blake Thompson seals the match for Neuqua, securing the two-set sweep over Naperville North.

Neuqua Valley improves to 20-9 on the season and evens their DVC record at 2-2.