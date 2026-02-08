Neuqua Valley defeats Waubonsie Valley in boys basketball showdown

It’s time for more DVC boys basketball hoops as this evening’s match features the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hosting the traveling Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Warriors come into the matchup on a three-game winning streak, with their last victory coming against DeKalb, and seek to upset the Wildcats. The Cats also remain hot, not suffering a loss since the end of November, and continue their push for a top seed in the sectional rankings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors look to get off to a fast start as Kris Mporokoso knocks down the early three-pointer to open the contest.

Wildcats jump out to a commanding start

However, the Wildcats are quick to respond as Cole Kelly secures a pair of baskets to put Neuqua in front 4-3.

Neuqua looks to keep the offense flowing as the shot attempt is no good. No need to fear, as Mason Martin is here for the put-back score, extending the Neuqua lead. The Wildcats play strong defensively in the opening quarter. Cole Kelly is there for the fast break off the Waubonsie turnover as he slams it home. Neuqua leads 13-6 to end the first quarter.

To start the second, the Wildcat shot attempt is off the mark. However, Andrew Hoffmann is there for the put-back score, sparking a scoring run for Neuqua. A part of that scoring run would be points from Arshil Khimani and Mason Martin as the Warriors call a timeout to stop the bleeding. Neuqua leads 21-7 with 5 minutes remaining in the second

However, the Wildcat offense keeps rolling as Kelly connects with a three-pointer, extending the Neuqua lead. Mporokoso finally stops the Nequa scoring run with his three-pointer, seeking to spark some momentum in the Warrior offense.

Kris Mporokoso gets the Warriors back in it

The Warrior offense responds to Mporokoso’s offensive energy as Aidan Lee gives the Warriors a quick five points; however, the Warriors enter halftime trailing 30-19.

Waubonsie opens the third quarter strong, thanks to Kyler Payne, who goes on a scoring run of his own, attacking the Wildcat defense and scoring in multiple ways. However, Neuqua has a response as Martin connects with a midrange jumper, keeping the Wildcats ahead. But back comes Waubonsie. Payne and Lee connect on back-to-back three pointers, forcing a Neuqua timeout as the Warriors trail by just four, 34-30. The Wildcats turn to their star as Khimani locates Kelly for the score as Neuqua leads 40-36 to end the third.

The Warriors don’t go down without a fight as TJ Horton finishes strong in the paint, securing the opening points of the fourth quarter with Waubonsie down by two.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball remains perfect in the DVC

With the defensive intensity picked up, Mason Martin calls the game for the Wildcats as he secures the and-one score on the jumpshot, plus the foul. Neuqua Valley clamps down and pulls away, defeating Waubonsie Valley 53-44 in another great DVC showdown. Neuqua Valley remains the number one seed in the conference with an undefeated record at 8-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!