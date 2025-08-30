Neuqua Valley football holds off rally from Waubonsie

It’s rivalry night to kick off football season, as Neuqua Valley travels to face Waubonsie Valley. It’s the first meeting between the two teams in two years, as Neuqua looks to extend its win streak against Waubonsie, while the Warriors are looking to get their first win over the Wildcats since 2018. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A strong offense early on leads to the red zone

Second drive for Waubonsie, Colin Ford throws it short for Gavin Ali Hanlon, but it’s too high and tipped off his hands. Pierce Stevens makes the sliding play for the interception to give Neuqua a short field.

A couple plays later, Andy Barkley gets the handoff and goes beast mode, shaking off several tackles before rumbling his way down to the 5-yard line, setting up the Wildcats in the red zone.

A few plays later, the drive is capped off by the man who started it, as Stevens gets the pitch and plunges forward for the touchdown to put the Cats up 7-0 off the turnover.

After a few more plays, Neuqua’s defense cashes in once more. Ford fakes the handoff and throws a slant to Ben Seago, but it’s off his hands. Colton Maita makes another sliding play for the pick! Neuqua sets up again with quality field position.

Now in the red zone, the give is to Barkley, who surges ahead and hops his way into the end zone to make it a 14-0 lead for Neuqua. The Warriors would add two field goals later in the half to make it 14-6, Neuqua at halftime.

Neuqua Valley football offense presses for a 65-yard touchdown

We jump ahead to the third quarter, Ford looks to open up the passing game and chucks it deep for Ali Hanlon. It’s a toss-up for the ball, and as the Warrior faces interference, he makes the catch on a 41-yard reception to put the Waubonsie in scoring position.

Neuqua’s defense bounces back, as Ford throws to Seago, but it’s intercepted again by Maita to keep it an eight-point advantage for Neuqua.

Moving to the fourth quarter, Barkley enters beast mode again as he somehow shuffles past the pile and has green grass ahead of him. He is off to the races and dashes into the endzone for his second touchdown of the night, this one a 65-yarder to make it a 21-6 point lead for Neuqua in the waning minutes of the game.

However, momentum shifts. On the ensuing Neuqua possession, Will Tracy goes untouched and shuts down the run on fourth and one. The cats recover the fumble, but it’s a turnover on downs with a Warriors ball at midfield.

A couple of plays later, Ford rolls right, avoids the rush, and floats it to James Stancel who rumbles forward for a 23-yard gain to keep the Warriors very much alive.

Waubonsie looks to rally and tie the game in the final moments

Now on fourth and eleven, it’s do or die. Ford throws the screen to Abriel Epting, and with multiple defenders in front of him, he slips four Neuqua tackles and pushes in for the touchdown as the Warriors cut the Wildcats down to eight. Still over four minutes left to play.

On Neuqua’s next possession near midfield, they look to run down the clock, but Drake Mennecke’s pass is off Josh Repmann’s hands and intercepted by Jack Thurn as the Warriors have the ball near midfield with over two minutes left.

Ford and Epting work their magic with another screen. This time, Epting evades five tackles and gets a huge first down for Waubonsie.

Now at the 25-yard line with the earth shaking, Ford loads up and throws it for Ali Hanson, but the receiver can’t hang on to the ball. Waubonsie looks for one more chance to tie up the game.

With zeroes on the clock, last chance for the Warriors. Ford rolls to his right and looks for an open man, but Neuqua’s pass rush breaks through as Ford throws incomplete and the buzzer beats.

Neuqua Valley hangs on to claim a season-opening 21-13 win over Waubonsie Valley football, extending their win streak over the Warriors to six games. It’s their first season opener victory since 2022, and they have their home opener next Friday against Minooka, while Waubonsie goes on the road to face New Trier.

