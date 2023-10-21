Neuqua Valley football wins the DVC Bowl over Naperville Central

Naperville Central takes the field for the final regular season game and this is also the DVC bowl against Neuqua Valley. This a replay of the week five matchup that the Redhawks won 21-7 but the Wildcats are looking for revenge and gnab that important win number six to officially secure a playoff spot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jack Cook continues to cook the opposing defenses

The Redhawks pick up where they left off last week as Jack Cook drops back to pass and finds Logan Devick for a 32-yard pickup down the sideline.

A few plays later it’s Aiden Clark finding paydirt for a 4th straight week to put the Hawks up 7-0.

Central has the ball again going with the pass but Andrew Hoffman jumps up and picks it off to set the Wildcats up in great field position.

Ryan Mohler calls his own number and plows through defenders for the Wildcat touchdown and that ties the game at 7-7.

Cook and Bern go for 82

Cook quickly puts behind the bad taste as he finds Chris Bern on the wide receiver screen and in the blink of an eye he flies by all the defenders, and he is gone for an 82-yard touchdown. Redhawks retake the lead 14-7.

Neuqua Valley takes over on the ground

Neuqua uses the ground and pound on their next possession with Will Beaman who is also off and running in the blink of an eye. Nick Zbylut chases him down but the 70-yard scamper puts the Wildcats in prime position.

Beaman finishes off the drive with a touchdown and this game is tied once again this time at 14-14.

The Redhawks want to take the lead back with Cook rolling out but the Wildcats take the ball with a Jacob Vanderlinn interception.

Ryan Mohler makes them pay as he finds Miles Miskel for a 14-yard connection that puts the Wildcats on the doorstep.

Mohler continues his magic on the ground with another QB sneak and the Wildcats take back the lead 20-14 a lead that they take into halftime.

Time for Mohler to display his arm. He puts one up to Cooper Lehman and Lehman comes down with it for a 35-yard gain.

Mohler ices the DVC Bowl

The Mohler and Lehman combo stays on the menu. The QB fakes out the defense and finds an open Lehman in the end zone for the touchdown. Neuqua Valley extends the lead to 26-14.

The defense continues to hold its ground and it’s Miskel now playing defense and he picks off Cook for the third Wildcat interception of the ball game. Neuqua Valley picks up a big 26-14 and improves their record to 6-3 while Naperville Central drops to 7-2. Playoffs are up next week for both teams.

