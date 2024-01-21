Neuqua Valley girls basketball erases 8-point halftime deficit to beat Naperville North

Neuqua Valley girls basketball travel to Naperville North for a DVC matchup. The Wildcats enter at 13-9 (4-1 DVC), while the Huskies sit at 10-12 (1-4 DVC). This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua girls basketball and Naperville North exchange buckets in the first

Kendall Johnson starts the night off with a three for the Huskies. Getting the offensive rebound, Quinn Sigal puts it back up for a layup to get the Wildcats going, as they trail 7-4.

A Kylee Norkus three from the top of the key ties it at 7. Natalie Frempong hits her first three and it makes it a 10-7 game.

Nalia Clifford hits a baseline jumper as the first quarter ends 14-11 in favor of the Huskies.

Naperville North’s Natalie Frempong keep her foot on the gas

Norkus’s three evens the game at 14, and Clifford’s three just possessions later give Neuqua Valley their first lead of the game.

Another three from Frempong makes it 17 -17, and then Anna Richards gets her first points of the game, making it 22-19. Moments later, a steal from Norkus gets it to 22-21.

Ava Podkasik attempts a contested three misses but gets her rebound and the basket. Frempong finds Ella Chapman in the corner for three as the Huskie lead grows.

In the closing second of the first half, Frempong takes Caitlin Washington to the basket for a layup which she’s fouled on. Frempong makes the free throw and Naperville North goes into halftime with a 32-24 lead.

Norkus finds the cutting Zoe Navarro for the layup out of halftime. Norkus at it again gets past the defenders for a left-hand layup. On the ensuing possession, a skip pass from Clifford finds the open Sigal, and the Wildcats only trail by three, 35-32.

Huskies go ahead but the Cats keep crawling back

Out of the timeout, Naperville North’s Podkasik ends the run with a three, and Johnson hits another to give the Huskies a seven-point lead a four-point 42-38 lead at the end of the third.

After a scoreless third quarter, Frempong is finally back in the scoring column with the layup.

Washington finally finds her touch and drains back-to-back threes as Neuqua Valley only trails 46-44.

Johnson hits yet another big-time three to give the Huskies a 49-44 lead.

Down by just two after a free throw, Washington dribbles into the paint and kicks it to Clifford who makes the three and gives the Wildcats a 50-49 lead. The Huskies call timeout.

Neuqua girls basketball heads home with a win over Naperville North

In the end, a turnover from Frempong leads to a Navarro layup, and Neuqua Valley girls basketball storms back in the fourth quarter to pick up a 58-51 win over Naperville North.