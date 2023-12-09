Neuqua Valley girls basketball uses a dominant second half to take down Naperville Central

Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley girls basketball meet up for a DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s time for some DVC girls basketball, as the 2-6 Naperville Central Redhawks host the 5-4 Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Central is coming off a win over Phillips, while Neuqua took down Plainfield East by 27 points.

Neuqua and Central remain tied after one

The Wildcats wasted little time getting on the board with a Caitlin Washington pull-up basket

On the other end, Erin Hackett hit not one, not two, but three straight threes for the Redhawks first nine points. It helps knot the game up at nine.

After back-to-back buckets, Adriana Villanova finds the board and gets an easy putback. It’s now 13-11, giving Central their first lead of the game

But Neuqua didn’t go quiet to end the first. Kylee Norkus gets the steal and with time running out, the refs call the layup good. We’re all tied at 15

With that momentum swing the Wildcats came out shooting with Nalia Clifford and Norkus hitting back-to-back corner threes. Neuqua now leads by six early in the second.

Wildcats start to pull ahead but Redhawks fight back

The Wildcats won’t stop there as Clifford throws a perfect pass to Washington in the post. She gets the tough bucket to drop, growing the lead to 26-18.

The Redhawks won’t back down, as Tessa Williams hits a three to tie the game at 27 to end the first half

Neuqua at half wanted more intensity and they get just that. Quinn Sigal gets a tough layup to go but just seconds later Clifford gets the steal and finds Zoe Navarro for an easy basket. Neuqua leads 34-29

Neuqua looks to add on more points and they do, as Norkus finds Michayla Stone wide open in the paint. It gives the Cats an eight-point lead.

Neuqua girls basketball cruises in the fourth

Wildcats have everything going for them as Sigal hits this off-balance buzzer beater to give Neuqua a 50-41 lead going into the Fourth

And the fourth was just like the third, with it being all Wildcats. Norkus pulls out the fake pass euro step for the easy lay in and Neuque Valley cruises to a 65-47.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!