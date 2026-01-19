Neuqua Valley girls bowling wraps up the DVC regular season with a win over Naperville North

Welcome back to the lanes for another night of girls bowling between Neuqua Valley High School and Naperville North. A matchup at the Fox Bowl to wrap up the DVC regular season before next week’s position night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Game one starts strong with a spare from Gracie Weldman as the match begins, with the Huskies looking to establish themselves in the early going.

Teams trade strikes in the opening game

Julia Wolfram of Neuqua Valley hits a strike right out of the gate and begins to apply pressure on the Huskies.

Michelle Baek comes back with a strike of her own to keep the energy of the evening going strong for Naperville North.

The Wildcats keep the pressure on as Alexi Adams hits an impressive spare to round out the frame. Neuqua Valley maintains the edge as the opening game rolls on.

Ruby Freeman returns the favor for North with a spare of her own to keep the score tight.

Neuqua’s Aniya Emerson rounds out game one with a spare that settles the score 676-614 in favor of the Wildcats.

Game two opens with yet another spare for Gracie Weldman to help the Huskies.

Don’t count Neuqua Valley out just yet, however, as Alexi Adams blasts a strike to set the tone for the Cats.

Ruby Freeman of Naperville North keeps the pressure on with another spare to keep up the fight.

Neuqua Valley begins to pull away

The Wildcats continue to dominate the lanes with Chanel Edwards, who sends another strike to round out game two with a score of 710-620, putting Neuqua in front by over 150 pins heading to the final game.

Felicia Openshaw of the Huskies keeps battling with another spare as North fights to the end.

The Wildcats close out the regular season with a win

However, the Wildcats look to settle this match with a final strike by Aniya Emerson to wrap up the evening with a Neuqua Valley victory over Naperville North. The final score settles at 2070-1774 in favor of the Wildcats.