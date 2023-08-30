Neuqua Valley girls golf outpaces Waubonsie Valley in DVC matchup

Neuqua Valley girls golf visits Springbrook Golf Course to face Waubonsie Valley on a perfect afternoon for golf as the DVC season rolls along with September approaching. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Contributions from up and down the lineup

On the opening hole, Maddy Coffey just off the fairway for her second shot. The Neuqua Valley senior with a great approach that curls back towards the pin. Coffey two putts from there for par and goes on to a round of 40, second best score of the day.

On the green at the first hole, Waubonsie Valley senior Kelly Cong readies her par putt and delivers. The Warrior ends her day with a 46.

Still on the opening hole where Evan Ashley chips from the top of the bunker and knocks one within twenty feet of the hole. It sets up a two putt for par for Ashley.

A little in front of the green on hole one, Waubonsie Valley sophomore Hannah Lee lines up her shot and puts it within ten feet. She then steps up and buries the putt for par. Lee with the best score of the day for the green and gold with a 41.

Off the side of the green Caresse Tibe with a chip that rolls and settles about a foot from the pin. The Wildcat goes on to a round of 45.

Neuqua Valley getting contributions from up and down the lineup as senior Simren Sikand nails this par putt to start her day. She shoots a strong score of 41.

Rivals battle it out on two par three holes

Over to the par 3 fourth hole where Waubonsie senior Meadow Rolence putts for a long par. Great speed on this attempt that just misses the edge of the cup. That leaves a tap in bogey as Rolence shoots a 43 on the day.

Back to the fourth hole tee box where another Warrior, Aashna Reddy finds her way onto the dance floor and eventually goes on to par the hole.

Another par 3 is hole number seven. Rebecca Wu with a tricky putt for par and the senior gets it to drop from 15 feet out. Wu is solid as usual with a 41 on the day.

After a less-than-ideal shot off the tee, Aubreye Hyatt recovers nicely with her second shot that stops about ten feet from the pin. The Warrior then drills the par attempt and makes it into the top four team scores with a 45.

Evan Ashley using the putter despite being deep in the fringe of the green and it proves to be a wise decision. The birdie attempt breaks just before the hole, but that leaves an easy tap in for par. Ashley ends her round with a 42.

Neuqua Valley girls golf pulls away

The top golfer on the day also comes from Neuqua Valley. Sophie Lagman chipping from the 9th fairway and the senior delivers a fantastic approach shot onto the green. Lagman goes on to make par for a round of 38. Neuqua Valley girls golf takes the team victory over their friendly rivals with a 160 to 175 tally over Waubonsie Valley.

