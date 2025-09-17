Neuqua Valley girls golf putts its way to a Senior Night win over Naperville North

It’s Senior Night for the Neuqua Valley girls golf team as the Wildcats honor three seniors before they tee off against Naperville North. The Huskies hope to pick up a conference win with the DVC just a week from Wednesday. Both teams hit the links on the Blue Course at White Eagle, holes 19-27. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Senior Wildcats with a strong showing early in the round

Nora Malloy gets the Senior Night party started with a lag putt that gets near the cup to put her in a position to par. Malloy completes that task to even the 21st green.

Fellow senior teammate Ashlyn Steinfeld also lines up a long putt that does not drop in, but gets close to the hole as Steinfeld hits the par.

Over to Ellie Rogers, who is just off the green, but she attacks with her putter and displays good speed, resulting in a roll near the cup.

Staying on hole 21 as Aditi Reddy attempts a long par, and she sinks it.

Here is Naperville North’s Grace Desnoyers, who jumps in on the par party to cap off the marathon opening hole.

Back to Reddy on the challenging 24th green, but that’s not an issue as her tee shot lands in a favorable position. She is able to connect on the par.

Malar Anand is far on the green after her first tee until she gets a strong roll that settles a foot away from the cup. Anand caps it off with a par.

Here’s another long birdie attempt from North senior Addyson Ciganek. The ball rolls towards the hole, but slows up too early. Ciganek hits the par.

Ally Andrews from Naperville North, who like the others, is unable to solve that late break just before the cup. She is able to clean up with the tap in from there.

Anand gets out of the beach on the 27th green, and her neon ball gets in a good spot close to the hole following a great bunker shot.

Addyson Ciganek with a one under to lead the charge

Addyson Ciganek is doing what she can to help the Huskies and that includes locking up a birdie. Two birdies on the day for Ciganek results in a round of 40.

Neuqua Valley girls golf wraps up the senior night win

This shotgun start wraps up on the hole 20 with Aditi Reddy placing her approach perfectly on the green. She shoots Neuqua’s lowest score at 44 as the Wildcats take the Senior Night victory over the Huskies 189-201.

