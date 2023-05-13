Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse picks up easy Senior Night win over The Valley

Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse pulls ahead in the first half and cruises to a big Senior Night victory over The Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s Senior Night at Neuqua Valley girls lacrosse as the Wildcats look to take down The Valley in their final conference game of the regular season. The Valley is winners of 5 of its last 6 games and won the previous matchup against Neuqua earlier in the year.

Both teams going back and forth

Not even a minute into the action, Sarah Chow tosses it to Molly Keen bending around the corner and she gets Neuqua on the board early. It’s a 1-0 lead for the Wildcats already.

On the other end of the field, Sophia Morgan gets around her defender, charges through the middle and slings it by the goalkeeper. The game is knotted up at 1-1 3 minutes into play.

Moments later, Morgan penetrates through the middle and again she finds the back of the net. The Valley is on top 2-1 with a pair of Morgan goals.

Neuqua Valley picks up the pace going into the half

Now Neuqua is back in possession, this is Molly Keen making a quick move by her defender and tossing a quick shot right over the left shoulder of the keeper. Her second goal of the game ties it up at two.

Now midway through the 1st half, Sarah Chow connects with Jessica Long in front of the crease and her shot is good. That one gives the Wildcats a little breathing room with a 4-2 lead.

Neuqua now has some momentum. Sarah Chow gives it up to Molly Keen, but she gives it right back and Chow sends a bouncing shot into the net. The Wildcats extend their lead to 6-2 with 6 minutes left until halftime.

Wildcats pull away

On their very next possession, Naomi Winiarski bursts by her defender, approaches the net and fires a rocket by The Valley defense for her second goal of the game. It’s now 7-2.

With time dwindling away in the first half, the Wildcats move the ball up field quickly to Jessica Long. She tacks on another goal just before the whistle blows for halftime. Neuqua cruises the rest of the way, winning 13-5, making for a memorable night for the seniors.

